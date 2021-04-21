Spring is still blooming here in southern Ohio. The cold snaps delay the wildflowers’ fading, but they cannot hold back the oncoming leaves. Rain and warm weather mixed with sunshine means that this season is progressing well. Redbuds and dogwoods fill the landscape with dark pinks and white. The young leaves sprout from trees, shrubs, and vines. In the distance, spring tree leaf buds and flowers rival the colors of fall foliage. Every week you can see something new.
Samson/Obrist Woods Preserve opened to the public last year. Located in Pike County, its 146.5 acres contain woods along ridges and ravines. After an initial visit last year, a return was in order. You will find this preserve in between Beaver and Stockdale on Posey Ridge Road. Specific directions are available on the Arc of Appalachia website. The Cinnamon Fern Trail, rated moderate, is a 1.3-mile loop. A good-sized recess cave, one of the first highlights, resides by flower-lined McConnell Creek. Cinnamon fern grows trailside by this creek. Fiddleheads, the young circular fronds of a fern plant, are easy to find now. A good mixture of spring wildflowers also live here. This includes a thick wall-to-wall carpet of spring beauty near the old home place. You will pass through an area surrounded by eastern hemlocks, “the redwood of the east”. To date, Samson/Obrist is the only AoA property acquired completely by donation. Former Pike County residents, John and Emily Samson and Marje Obrist, valued saving this land. Thanks to them, we can enjoy this place for the foreseeable future.
Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve is one of the best spots in Ohio for spring wildflowers. My first April visit floored me. Astounding amounts of beauty return each year. It awaits, should you choose to visit here soon. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Natural Areas and Preserves owns this site, found on the 1703 Lake Katharine Road in Jackson. At 2000-plus acres in all, the lake and sandstone cliffs conceal our state’s largest population of bigleaf (endangered) and umbrella (rare) magnolia trees. Signage and well-marked trails make it easy to find your way around. You really cannot go wrong here. No matter which trail you choose, you will find plenty to see. The 1.1 mile Lakeview Trail, installed in 2020, offers good lake views plus lots of wildflowers. Calico Bush Trail, rated easy to moderate, was next. Going along rocks hosting lichens, partridge berry, and liverwort, this half mile trail is well worth exploring. Venturing partway on the northern portion of the moderate Pine Ridge trail was also a good idea. Thick patches of wildflowers grow here. If ease of access is a concern, an older man made his way down the trail using a seated Rollator Walker. His wife, who has had one knee replacement, handled this trail fine. Doubling back to the 0.3 mile stretch of Pine Ridge Trail returned us to the parking lot. Here is a short list of wildflowers seen in bloom on that day: azure bluet, common and star chickweed, golden ragwort, heartleaf foamflower, large white trillium, phlox, purple cress, sessile bellwort, spring beauty, violets, wood anemone, Dutchman’s breeches, Jack-in-the-pulpit, Jacob’s ladder, Virginia bluebells, and Virginia saxifrage.
Each of these places resembles Hocking Hills State Park, our most popular state park. Albeit on a smaller, less crowded, closer-to-home scale, they are worthy of rank in their own right. Some people prefer that. Now that mid-April is past, the earliest wildflowers have disappeared. We still have time to take advantage of many spring wildflowers. Some will be blooming in the next few weeks. Others are ready now. I encourage you once more to get out and see them. They are a glory to behold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.