This is part seven of a series about my friend, Jerry, who departed from this world at age sixty-eight after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Jerry was a gentle spirit, an old hippie with a need for speed; therefore everyone anticipated that giving up motorcycle riding would be one of the most difficult losses for Jerry.
Jerry endured repeated biopsies, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation and experimental trials, but the cancer continued to metastasize to his bones, back, shoulder, neck, sternum, and both femurs and to who knows where else. Excruciating pain is typically associated with bone cancer but Jerry didn’t complain much and he never gave up. His family considered him “stubborn”; I referred to him as “strong-willed”; but I wasn’t the one he worried to death all the time.
The cancer and treatments left Jerry as weak as a kitten and his balance poor. One day he called and told me about standing in his front yard, looking up toward the sky, losing his balance and falling backwards into the bushes. To make things worse, he was too weak to get back up by himself. Nevertheless, he insisted on helping his son, Joel, add an extension to his garage. And yep, you guessed it, off the ladder he flew.
Five or six weeks before Jerry departed from this earth he determined to ride his bike from Springfield to Portsmouth for a visit. Jerry and I, even though we didn’t say it, figured that it would likely be his last long ride. Jerry’s daughter, Sarah, was so worried that she texted me, “Dad won’t listen to us but maybe he will listen to you?” My immediate thought was, “fat chance” and I was right. I tried, but nevertheless he came.
I was relieved when Jerry steered his bike into our driveway. He could barely lift his leg to dismount. Throughout the day he struggled to get up from our cushy couch, and after two or three attempts, my son-in-law, Shane extended him a helping hand. Nevertheless, Jerry still insisted on helping me and Shane hang some fairly heavy wooden framed mirrors and a large picture at our daughter, Elizabeth’s.
It was like a scene from a TV sitcom or an episode of “The Three Stooges”; Shane, Jerry and I commiserating over how to repair and hang one of the ornately framed mirrors. Elizabeth was so entertained by it all, she secretly videoed us and titled it “how many men does it take to hang a mirror.” When Shane suggested, “We could caulk it!” Jerry replied, “Where are you from anyway, West Virginia?” Then he chuckled and added, “I was just wandering.” Of course Jerry knew Shane was from West Virginia. Jerry’s body was ravaged with cancer and he knew his days were numbered; nevertheless he never lost his keen wit and sense of humor, and even more inspiring, his heart never stopped going out to others. Jerry was always offering to help.
It was the end of a wonderful day together and around 6:00 p.m. Jerry geared up in his full leathers and helmet to head back home. Jerry couldn’t lift his right leg over his Triumph Bonneville so I lifted it over for him. Nevertheless, Jerry started his bike and gloved up for the ride back home. I suggested, “Why don’t you let me ride the bike back for you and you can drive the Fit.” But he wasn’t having it. I think he crossed that fine line between strong-willed and stubborn that evening. Everyone was so relieved when he arrived safely home. Jerry’s son, Joel, later commented, “Dad could ride a bike better than he could walk”.
A few weeks before Jerry departed this earth, I asked Jerry, “Is there anything in particular that has helped you cope, that has helped you get your mind around all this?” Jerry reflected for a few seconds and replied, “As a matter of fact there is. I was thinking about how everything changes. I’ve changed, everyone around me has changed, and the world has changed. But when I look back to the time when I first got saved, and who God has been to me, and what He has done for me, I realize that God’s love for me has never changed.”
You may have noticed by now that I’ve used the word “nevertheless” five times in reference to Jerry. Anyone who knew Jerry knows that Jerry was never the less, and that it was because Jerry’s hope was built on “nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness.”
“My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame but wholly lean on Jesus name. On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand; all other ground is sinking sand. When darkness veils His lovely face, I rest in His unchanging grace. In every high and stormy gale my anchor holds within the veil. His oath, His covenant, His blood support me in the whelming flood. When all around my soul gives way He then is all my hope and stay. When He shall come with trumpet sound, Oh, may I then in Him be found; dressed in His righteousness alone, faultless to stand before the throne. On Christ the solid rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand; all other ground is sinking sand,” (The Solid Rock, by Edward Mote, ca. 1834).
In conclusion, I encourage you to YouTube, “Norton Hall Band, My Hope is Built”. Now Imagine Jerry is singing lead, that he pauses and says, “This is my testimony and I hope and pray that you would find what I have found.” I believe my Brother would approve. Yep!
Loren Hardin is a social worker with SOMC-Hospice and can be reached at 740-357-6091 or at lorenhardin53@gmail.com. You can order Loren’s book, “Straight Paths: Insights for living from those who have finished the course”, at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.