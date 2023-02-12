The first part of this story was published in the Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 edition of the Pike County News Watchman. It is also available for reading at newswatchman.com/comment .
So we fired up the truck and headed for Zeke Jones’ farm. In a short while, we came to a log bridge and on the other side stood a man who stood about 6-feet, 2-inches. He hollered out, “Welcome to Tater Patch Holler. I’m Zeke Jones. Come on across.”
I looked over at George, who was as white as a sheet. He says, “I have already swallowed my snuff.” Then he says, “Old Man, look down. If we make one miscalculation, we are goners.”
I will admit I’m scared of heights and always have been.
This tall fellow says, “You boys are afraid of heights. So am I, and I always bring everything across at night. But seeing it is daytime, just set your wheels straight and shut your eyes and come on across. George says to me, “If you know any prayers, you had better say them. I sure am going to.”
We made it across and Zeke Jones shook our hands and said, “What are your names? But first I am very proud of you boys. You are the first to bring a truck across the bridge made of logs.”
He says, “Wait until I tell my neighbors. You boys have got guts, and my neighbors will be wanting to marry both of you to their daughters. Boys, come on in.”
I want you to meet Maw. Maw was in the kitchen and Zeke introduced us to his wife. Her name was June but everybody called her “June Bug”. You talk about a beautiful woman … this woman was. She says “Dinner’s not quite ready. Zeke, show the boys were to wash up. After we washed up, Zeke, George and I sat down in the living room and visited and talked about crops, cattle, mules and whatever.
Zeke’s wife said, “Paw, have you rung the dinner bell yet?”
Zeke said, “No, Maw, but I will do just that.”
So Zeke rang the dinner bell and came back and commenced talking to me and George. In a few minutes, we heard a noise out on the side porch. The door opened and in walked two girls about 20 years of age with blonde hair, brown eyes, and they were beautiful women. Their names were Jean and Joan, and in the fall they would be teaching at Greenup County School in grade school.
George and I stood up at the same time, and the girls introduced themselves. All at once, George got real shy when the girls tried to talk to him. One of the girls said, “Doesn’t he talk?”
I said to the girls, “George is sort of shy.”
Zeke Jones says, “We will take the shyness out of George when we unload the truck.”
In a few minutes, Zeke’s wife, June Bug, said, “Dinner is ready.”
And what a dinner it was! We had fried potatoes, biscuits, and gravy, apple butter, cow butter, and a great big wide meatloaf, plus beans and cornbread and other stuff. And for dessert, you had your choice of pie — apple, peach, pineapple upside down cake, fruit cake, and the biggest chocolate cake I have ever seen. ‘Course the blessing was said before we ate.
“Have at it,” Zeke Jones says to us. And we did have it. June Bug says, “It’s just a snack.”
Zeke Jones says, “You will be getting some treatment next week because my brother Jethro ordered a big load of feed. He’s my twin brother and we married twins.”
So we ate till we almost busted, and Zeke says to June Bug, “You have outdid yourself as usual June Bug.”
George and I heartily agreed.
Zeke says to me and George, “We will commence to rest about a half an hour to let our dinners settle.”
So we sat on the back porch, and as Zeke would say, commenced to talk about things such as coon huntin’, fox huntin’ and so on.
Zeke says, “I could never figger out why Paw moved way back in this holler,” and winked at me and George. We knew but just grinned.
Finally, it was time to unload the feed. There was dairy feed for the milk cows, and another building for a team of dappled gray mules, Dolly and Minnie. They were the apple of their owner’s eyes. There was a bag of hog feed for a couple of brood sows and their pigs.
Zeke hollered for his daughters, and they came a runnin’.
Zeke said to me, “You being the oldest, when we get the first layer of feed off, you can start by laying a sack of feed on the back of the truck. Two will put the feed in barrels.” And when we would go from building to building, the girls would switch off helping George dump feed into the barrels. Finally after a couple of half-hour rests, we got the feed unloaded.
Zeke Jones says to me, “Old Man, do you see that small white dot there?”
I said, “Yes.”
And Zeke Jones says, “That is where my brother lives. We married sisters. They are identical twins. My brother is a twin, and you will really like our father-in-law. He is an experimenter. So next you will be haulin’ two loads of feed to my brother Zack Jones. My girls and I plus their mother will leave a couple days early to help with the cookin’.
“Elais Jones and his wife with their boys will help unload. You met Elais Jones. You plowed with his big old mule, Old John. My brother fixed it up with your boss to let you bring the feed down on July 4.”
So we agreed to do that. So Zeke Jones said, “Let’s go in the house, and I will pay you.”
George stayed outside and visited with the two girls.
When we left to start home, George says to me, “Old Man, I really had a great time.”
And I said, “So did I George.”
George grinned a big grin and said, “I got their addresses and phone numbers.”
I said to myself, “There is romance in the air.” But that is another story.
