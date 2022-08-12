Hardin

This is part one of a three-part series about Loyal who enrolled in our outpatient hospice program with end-stage lung cancer. He was in his late seventies, thin with silver-gray hair combed straight back. He typically dressed in khaki pants, a dress shirt and suspenders. In his prime Loyal owned a trucking company and boxed professionally in St. Louis. Loyal reflected, “I fought back when you fought every Saturday night for ten dollars a fight”. He proudly proclaimed, “I’ve been knocked down but I’ve never been knocked out.” Loyal concluded, “I’ve always thought that life wasn’t very interesting without a challenge.” So, I asked Loyal, “So what is your challenge now?” and Loyal replied, “To stand up from this couch to my walker as many times a day as I can until I can get enough strength back to drive again.”

I asked Loyal, “So what is it like to have cancer?” Loyal replied, “You know, I feel like I’m out of the stream of life. I used to be in the stream of life. I had several trucks and drivers and transported fruit and vegetables from the south to the north and sold them wholesale. But now I’m stuck here in this house while people are out there going here and there. I understand that people have their own lives to live, but people don’t handle that word cancer very well so they don’t handle you very well either.” Loyal may have “never been knocked out”, but he was feeling very much left out.

