Bees collect pollen in different ways.
Honey bees collect pollen on their bodies. Using their legs, they clean their bodies. Saliva mixed with pollen creates a paste. Then they push that paste down into pollen baskets on their legs.
Mason bees collect pollen as they move around. Unlike honeybees, they do not clean themselves after each flower visit. They can carry a large amount of pollen on their abdomen at once. Mason bees' approach for gathering pollen makes them more efficient pollinators than honey bees. This might make them the best bee pollinators of all.
Each method depends on the family and pilosity (hairiness). All bees are hairy, but some bees are hairier than others. Most bees even have hair on their compound eyes! Scientists think that these tiny hairs help them navigate during windy conditions. A 2020 study of several insect pollinators measured bee hairiness. The researchers considered both hair length and density on the face and abdomen. Of all studied bees, bumble bees were the hairiest. Mason bees were the second most. And, yes, honey bees were part of this study.
These powerful pollinators help us in many ways. Mason bees prefer fruit trees (apple, almond, cherry, elderberry, plum, pear, peach). They like berry flowers - blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, to name a few. Mason bees pollinate azaleas, begonias, camellias, and rhododendrons. They pollinate flowers in the Rose family and white clover. Canadian researchers found that they even collected pollen from wind-pollinated oaks and birches.
How many bees does it take to pollinate one fruit tree? That depends on the type of bee. Six mason bees can do it. Their pollination rate is 95 percent. If we are talking honey bees, it takes 10,000. Their five percent pollination rate is much less. Honey bees support a colony. Most of their pollen goes back to the hive. Mason or orchard bees do not build a hive. All of the pollen that they collect stays with them. This drastic difference means that mason bees are 120 times more successful pollinators. In this example, their productivity makes them cheaper by the half dozen.
Some call them "twig bees" due to their nesting habits. Mason bees use hollow twigs for nesting chambers. They will make nests in abandoned mud dauber nests, beetle tunnels, or snail shells (O. conjuncta). Other possibilities include cracks in the ground or rocks or shallow cavities in the soil. The ideal nest opening is the size of a fast-food straw or a pencil. It lets the bee enter, go down, and come back out again. At night, mason bees rest close to the brood chamber entrance. Their backside faces out. The abdomen bends downward to block access to food and the brood.
Creating their homes does not denote destruction. These cavity-nesters only choose naturally-occurring or pre-existing man-made holes. They make their nests 300 feet from the best selection of flowers. Mason bees search for food in a 300-yard area. That is equal to three football fields or a neighborhood block.
On average, the tunnels are six inches deep. Mason bees gather mud to line these nests. Some female species' mandibles bear a short "horn". It helps them make a nest or gather mud for cell partitions. Females collect pollen and nectar for each egg. It takes about 24 trips back and forth to do this. Female mason bees determine the sex of the eggs that they lay. The mother puts male eggs in front. She lays female eggs farther away from predators. Those eggs also benefit from a larger food supply. Males emerge from the nest three days to two weeks before the females. The mother repeats this process about 10 times. Deposit food, lay an egg, and build a wall to create a cell. Most of the time, she will use mud to fashion cell partitions. Numerous species use chewed up leaves or a combination of chewed leaves and mud.
After the mother lays the eggs, they hatch a few days later. When eggs hatch, the young go through complete metamorphosis inside the cell. They will molt four or five times. Larvae pupate about six months after the mother lays her eggs. When they reach the adult phase, mason bees enter diapause (a period of suspended insect development). They spend the winter in their cells. After leaving the nest site in spring, they often return to where they emerged to look for a nearby nest site to lay their eggs. A newly mated female could build as many as seven nests. Every female is a queen. She lays eggs and raises young on her own. Males mate with females and then die. Females die too before the weather gets cold. The average adult life span is four to six weeks. There is one brood per year.
Seven hundred twenty-five species of mason bees exist worldwide. In the United States and Canada, we know about 200. Around 22 species live in Ohio. Some of those are still flying as late as August. Here we have two main forms, green or blue metallic and dark metallic with tan hairs. The two genuses are Osmia and Hoplitis. Most Hoplitis have stocky, black bodies with white stripes. They have light green or blue eyes. According to Bees of Ohio: A Field Guide, "Hoplitis are easily overlooked and not often reported in Ohio." Their flight season is spring to early summer.
As for Osmia, bodies are short and wide. These common spring bees live in fields and woodlands. They are among the first to emerge in early spring. They can handle temperatures as low as 55 degrees. Some Osmia are specialists; some are generalists. They are regular garden visitors and seek blooming shrubs and trees. These are the bees that are often found nesting in human-made bee houses. Several species are important to crop pollination. Fast fliers, Osmia bees have two morpho-groups, large dark and metallic blue. What is a morpho-group? It is members of a group of biological organisms who differ from all other groups in some aspect of form and structure but are so much the same among themselves that for purposes of analysis scientists lump them together.
Mason bees vary in appearance. Some are black. Others, black and yellow, look like bumble bees. Still others are bright green or blue like sweat bees. They are not as big as a honey bee, 0.2 to 0.8 inches in length. Their abdomens may look ribbed, not smooth. Some male species have modified feet on their middle legs. This alteration makes courtship and mating easier. These buzzy bees can sound like humming house flies. Even though female bees can sting, these bees are gentle. They only sting when under threat. Mason bees do not have the venom found in honey bee stingers. They are a preferred pollinator for those who are allergic to stinging insects.
Family Apidae (found in 2020 Pike County Bee Survey): Hoplitis producta (produced small-mason)
To contact guest columnist Rebecca Thomas, she can be reached by email at rebeccathomas123@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.