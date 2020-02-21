Editor, News Watchman,
I saw an article you had about Pike County Court! I received a letter in the mail on Feb. 7 that my license had been suspended on Jan. 23 for Failure to Appear from 2001! Being as I didn't know what it was about I went to the courthouse Monday morning only to find out I needed to see the judge. I stayed and saw him in court and was told I had a DUI from 2001, however I didn't live in this state, let alone this county, in 2001!
I moved to West Virginia in 96, and in 2001, I lived in Nebraska! I moved back here in 2009 because my mom was ill, and in order to get my Ohio license I had to pay over $1,200 in fines and reinstatement fees! All these years (since 2009) I have been getting my tags, renewed my license (when it was time) and nothing against my license! I ended up being found guilty (no proof I didn't live here except my sister saying they were visiting me in Nebraska in 2001), and I got fined with court cost, and getting limited driving privileges, $635, plus I have to pay another $180 to go to DPI school for 72 hrs, and $60 for being on probation for a year and suspended my license for six months!
This is happening to many, many people in Pike County! If the charge was accurate (and it's not), has a statue of limitations of two years, and this was supposedly 19 years ago! I think more people need to step up because this is wrong. Just because our county is in debt or broke is no reason to take it out on the Citizens of Pike County! Thank you for reading my message!
Julia Olsen
Waverly, Ohio
