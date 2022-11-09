This year is sure slipping away pretty fast. I was sitting here trying to think of a good story to write, and I thought one. I decided to write a story that a lot of old timers will remember, especially if they lived on the farm back when they were kids. Remember with me back in the days when we were young and living on farms with our moms and dads. So without further ado, here it goes.
Back in the days when I was growing up, people kept chickens for eggs, meat for the table, and when the hens got laid out, there was a fellow in Waverly who bought chickens, and that was where the farmers' wives took their old hens. They could get a good price out of these laid out hens. The fellow was "Hank" Hamilton on E. North Street.
But in the spring of the year, the farmers' wives would get the Sears Roebuck catalog down off of the shelf and decided what kind of chicks they wanted for laying hens. There were several breeds to choose from: Rhode Island Reds, New Hampshire Reds, White Leghorns, Buff Orpingtons, Wyandots, an that was what the farmers' wives wanted. They wanted chickens that would lay year round, and many a farmer's wife would take a case of eggs weekly to a store close to where they lived, sell a case of eggs, and buy groceries with the egg money and maybe a bag of laying mash.
I can remember the 100-pound feed sacks that came in many colors. My wife said her mother made dresses out of the feed sack material, and she and her sister wore the dresses to school.
There was a hatchery in Waverly that sold chicks to the public. The hatchery was where the Pike County Library (Waverly location) is today. I have heard the incubators were upstairs in that building. It must have been something to take chicks out of the incubators when they hatched.
I can remember the brooders along Lake White. The hatchery, if I am correct in saying so, was owned by a woman that I heard only by this name Mrs. Spriggs. I don't know much about the hatchery, but I do know hatching eggs were bought from certain farmers who has flocks of hens and sold hatching eggs.
I can remember my great Aunt Georgia Scott. She kept a flock of laying hens and sold eggs to the store. So did my grandfather William Stanley Scott.
It was a lot of work to take care of a bunch of laying hens. Most of the time the hens were fed three times a day and also watered. The eggs were collected three times a day. In the evening, the eggs were cleaned by using a damp cloth and then the eggs were put in a case. I don't know how long the egg cleaning took but it was a seven days a week job. Several hundred eggs were cleaned and sold each week to different stores in Waverly. There was a Trey's Store, Big Bear, Krogers, Hale's Grocery and Hale's feed store in Jasper that bought and sold eggs. The Farm Bureau also bought and sold eggs.
The farmer's wife usually took care of the chickens, but in grandpa's case, he and my Uncle James Scott took care of a big flock of laying hens.
There must have been some money to be made in the egg business because several farm families kept large flocks of laying hens. The eggs and cream were a steady income for the farmers. A case of eggs and a can of cream would usually buy the groceries for a week, buy some laying mash for the hens, and some dairy feed for the milk cows.
Like I said before, the feed sacks that the feed came in were made of pretty material and the farmers' wives were usually good seamstresses and could make very nice dresses for their daughters to wear to school. Back in those days, the farmers had to pinch pennies to make a living and to support their families. A lot of farmers worked away from home. Some worked on sawmills, some logged and some worked on the railroad.
The small farmer kept a flock of laying hens. Some keep brood sows in order to have meat to eat through the winter. Those that didn't have brood sows would buy pigs to butcher. Milk cows were kept so the family would have milk, butter and cottage cheese. Usually the cows were Jerseys because the milk was rich in butterfat and good butter was made from the cream. If the farmer had three or four good cows, he would sell at least two cans of cream.
When I was a young kid on the farm, just about every spring Hale's Feed and Grocery had a chick day. In order to get those chicks, you had to buy 50 pounds of Starter and Grower, and then you received 25 chicks. If you bought more feed, you got more chicks. Most of the time, the chicks would all be roosters. But they made good frying chickens. But those days are long gone. No more can you sell cream and eggs. It sure is a shame that you can't because money from eggs and cream would help a family's income.
The small farmer is no more. Gone are the days when farmers butchered their own hogs. Now days if anybody know to butcher a hog, it would be amazing. I always liked to butcher hogs and make cracklins and render lard. We would butcher big hogs weighing around 250 to 300 pounds. These two big hogs would last until the next fall when it was time to butcher again.
I will say this again. People had better start raising gardens, keeping laying hens, learn how to butcher hogs and learn how to can vegetables. Groceries are going to get higher as time goes up.
I can remember when stores in Waverly stayed open late on Saturday night. That was when the farmers and their families came to do their weekly shopping. While the men loafed at Vallery Hardware, the wives went to the grocery store.
I can remember going to town with grandpa to take a can of cream to Hale's Grocery. The cream station was beside the grocery store. You took your cream down a short alley and that was where the cream was sold. I don't know how much a can of cream would fetch because we always sold our milk in cans. If I remember correctly, the milkman would pick up our cans of milk every other day. When the milk hauler came to pick up milk, he always brought milk cans back so we could refill them.
My wife's uncle, Purle Burkhimer, worked for Hale's Grocery for many years. He ran the grocery in Waverly, and took care of the eggs and cream the farmers brought to the grocery store to use.
Those days are gone forever, never to return. But I have many fond memories of those days. Those were the good old days.
