This year is sure slipping away pretty fast. I was sitting here trying to think of a good story to write, and I thought one. I decided to write a story that a lot of old timers will remember, especially if they lived on the farm back when they were kids. Remember with me back in the days when we were young and living on farms with our moms and dads. So without further ado, here it goes. 

Back in the days when I was growing up, people kept chickens for eggs, meat for the table, and when the hens got laid out, there was a fellow in Waverly who bought chickens, and that was where the farmers' wives took their old hens. They could get a good price out of these laid out hens. The fellow was "Hank" Hamilton on E. North Street. 


