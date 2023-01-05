Hardin

“Cast your bread upon the waters, for you will find it after many days…He who observes the wind will not sow, and he who regards the clouds will not reap…In the morning sow your seed, and in the evening do not withhold your hand; for you do not know which will prosper, either this or that, or whether both alike will be good.” (Ecclesiastes 11:1-6)

Robin was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. She was a nurse’s aide and declared, “I loved it!” She was forty-years-old when she enrolled in our outpatient hospice services with end-stage lung cancer. Robin had recently moved in with her elderly parents, anticipating eventually needing their support.


