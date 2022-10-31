Washington, DC – Congressman Tim Ryan wrote a letter to Department of Energy (DoE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm seeking transparency on issues pertaining to the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Pike County, Ohio. The letter brings attention to the suffering of Pike County residents as a consequence of radiation poisoning and urges the DoE to act swiftly on this request for information.
“I am writing to request information related to the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Pike County, Ohio,” wrote Congressman Ryan. “As you know, the citizens of Pike County are justifiably concerned that the handling of radioactive materials at PORTS, which ceased production in 2000, may have a direct correlation with the unusually high cancer rates in Pike County. The Department of Energy has consistently disputed and downplayed this notion. However, as reported in the State of Ohio’s 2021 Pike County Cancer Profile, cancer rates are increasing and as of 2021 are also reported to occur at higher rates as compared to Ohio as a whole or the United States.”
The letter reads:
Dear Madam Secretary:
I am writing to request information related to the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Pike County, Ohio. As you know, the citizens of Pike County are justifiably concerned thatthe handling of radioactive materials at PORTS, which ceased production in 2000, may have a direct correlation with the unusually high cancer rates in Pike County.
The Department of Energy has consistently disputed and downplayed this notion. However, as reported in the State of Ohio’s 2021 Pike County Cancer Profile, cancer rates are increasing, and as of 2021, areto occur at higher rates as compared to Ohio as a whole or the United States. The report states that “lung and bronchus cancer was the leading cause of cancer incidence and mortality in Pike County in 2014-2018, accounting for 19.0% of cancer cases and 34.8% of cancer deaths.”
Two well-known youth cancer cases in Pike County are those of Zach Farmer and Kate Smith, both of whom succumbed to their illness. Zach was a former Ohio State baseball player diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. The Cleveland Clinic finds that one of the leading causes of this form of cancer is high-dose radiation exposure. Kate was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, which results from gene alterations. Genome.gov reports that gene variant can be induced by radiation. Both victims lived within close proximity to PORTS and had attended Zahn’s Corner Middle School.
In April of 2019, Professor Michael E. Ketterer, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Chemistry and Biology, published a report which investigated anthropogenic uranium, neptunium, and plutonium in environmental samples near Piketon, Ohio. This report concluded that the trace amounts of enriched uranium, neptunium, and plutonium cannot be attributed to nuclear weapons testing atmospheric fallout, indicating that the PORTS plant is the direct cause of contamination within the surrounding community. The Ketterer report finds that many of the environmental samples taken contain varying amounts of added enriched uranium. However, the Department of Energy’s July 2019 Sampling Analysis Report for Zahn’s Corner Middle School Sampling Event comes to the opposite conclusion.
News reports have previously highlighted possible links between the Megatons to Megawatts project and the high cancer rates in Pike County. Those reports raised questions related to the safety and security management of the Megatons to Megawatts project.
One overriding concern about the management of the Megatons to Megawatts Project concerns the potential of plutonium on site at PORTS. While the DOE has dismissed radiation from PORTS as well as non-fallout and anthropogenic uranium as a contributor to the area’s higher cancer rates, I am unaware of any definitive and adequate response to the allegations of plutonium contamination related to the Megatons to Megawatts project in the mid to late 1990s.
William H. Timbers, Jr., President, and Chief Executive Office at US Enrichment Corporation confirmed in 1994 that “the LEU that is coming has some small degree of contamination with plutonium but also has unexpectedly large other isotopes of uranium.” This would seem to prove the existence of plutonium within PORTS at one point in time. Two years later, he stated that those very issues had been resolved. However, he did not address how the two years (ormore) of out-of-compliance shipments were handled. Mr. Timbers himself stated that “it is delivered today according to ASTM specifications. It took us a while to do that,” meaning that there was a period in which standards were not met. Mr. Timbers additionally stated that the LEU received at that time “was not derived from HEU,” which deviates from the requirements of the contract, showing flaws in the transparency agreement and overall trust and respect of the deal at that time.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 1996 Public Health Assessment on the U.S. DOE Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant, “Plutonium was never worked with at the PORTS facility.” However, this evades the question of whether plutonium was found within PORTS as either a contaminant or byproduct. Additionally, the 1995 Forensic Radiochemistry of PUBLIC Site Inspection Samples by Kenton J. Moody revealed that there was in fact plutonium, neptunium (and polonium) at the PORTS site. The Ketterer report indicated that the signatures of neptunium and plutonium found in Little Beaver Creek sediments downstream of PORTS could not be explained as arising from nuclear weapons testing fallout —as DOE publicly claimed on April 27, 2019. Instead, Ketterer’s report showed that a large contribution from PORTS contamination was present, bearing the isotope signatures described by Moody.
Additionally, there are indications that the demolition of PORTS is having direct effects on radioactive levels in the surrounding area. Dr. Ketterer’s review of DOE’s 2014 to 2016 air monitoring data from the PORTS vicinity revealed enormous releases of Tc-99 during decontamination of plant equipment. It is my understanding the Tc-99 was introduced as an impurity into PORTS throughout its operation via “recycled uranium” feed and that during the cascade’s “LTLT” bakeout, airborne levels of Tc-99 were essentially the same even at distances of greater than 10 miles from the plant that the DOE had considered “background.”
Ongoing studies by Dr. Ketterer have analyzed filters collected by a local family’s personal air monitor with indications that uranium levels in local air are directly influenced by the demolition of PORTS.
On March 26th, 2020, PORTS decided to cease demolition due to the COVID-19 crisis. Almost immediately after demolition was halted, levels of enriched uranium dropped as well. On June 27th, 2020, work resumed along with enriched uranium levels in the air. While DOE insists the levels are within acceptable limits, the decrease and then increase in contamination detections onair monitors is evidence that hazardous radiological material is escaping this site. The community of Pike County is hurting and has been hurting for over 50 years. Without question there has been a breakdown in trust between the community and DOE. While it is understandable that information regarding our country’s handling of nuclear warheads and radioactive material is often not public knowledge for security purposes, this has prevented Ohioans from trusting the DOE to deliver transparent, reliable information. With transparency in mind, I am requesting DOE’s response to several important questions along with a request for relevant documents. In any instances where documents are classified, I request that DOE (alongwith other relevant interagency partners) review the classification status to determine if the passage of time and need for transparency within the Pike County community warrant those documents’ declassification.
With the above in mind, I respectfully request the Department of Energy to provide answers to
the following questions:
1. While it was briefly addressed in DOE’s July 2019 report, it is unclear what accounts for the discrepancy in results with the April 2019 Ketterer report as it relates to anthropogenic and non-fallout uranium. Additionally, the DOE report states that, “for the smears, 35 of the 39 samples had no radioactive emissions above the detection limits of the equipment.” What is the nature of the dispute between DOE and Ketterer regarding detection limits? What studies exist on long-term, low-dose radiation inform DOE’s safe dose levels?
2. Bukhrain and Luongo’s 1999 Princeton University report U.S.-Russian Warhead Dismantlement Transparency: The Status, Problems, and Proposals found that between safety seals’ application and removal was an excessive amount of unmonitored time where those seals could be tampered with. How can the DOE be sure that during this period proper domestic safeguards and international verification processes were fulfilled? How were the asymmetries between Russian and US warhead complexes and handling addressed to assure the safety and credibility of the exchange?
3. Given CEO Timbers’ statements regarding the presence of plutonium at PORTS and Mr. Moody’s report mentioning the presence of plutonium at PORTS, does DOE concede plutonium was present? What is the safe dose limit of inhaled plutonium? What is the safe dose limit of ingested plutonium? What is the safe dose limit of plutonium absorbed through the skin? This is relevant for the lay public and for those engaged in the demolition.
4. Does the Department agree that radiation detections in the area surrounding PORTS decreased when demolition work was stopped during the COVID pandemic? If so, does the Department believe there is a causal link between decreased demolition work and decreased detections?
Additionally, please provide my office with the following documents:
1.The September 1999 GAO Report addressed to Senator Richard Lugar (Nuclear Nonproliferation: Status of Transparency Measures for U.S. purchase of Russian Highly Enriched Uranium”) states that “U.S. officials implement the [transparency] measures through monitoring visits to Russian facilities, where they observe the processes involved with converting highly enriched uranium into low enriched uranium, review nuclear material inventory records, and use equipment that measures the quality of the uranium to determine if it is weapons grade and could be used in a nuclear weapon.” Please provide my office any notes, reports, and testing data from those monitoring visits that contain any references to positive identification of plutonium contamination of tested uranium. Additionally, on page 14 of this GAO report, a footnote makes reference to a July 8, 1999 classified report. Please confirm whether this report is still classified and if so, please review the classification status to determine whether the passage of time and need for transparency with the Pike County community warrant the declassification of the report. If the report can be safely declassified, I ask that you release it publicly as soon as possible.
2. Raw data from 2015 through 2019 for the following monitoring stations: Zahn’s Corner A41A; Camp Creek A28; and Otway A37.
3. All sampling and lab notes, as well as handwritten documents that led to the 1995 Moody Report “FORENSIC RADIOCHEMISTRY OF PUBLIC SITE INSPECTION SAMPLES” (Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory)
4. Raw data and official reports regarding American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) sampling and testing of Russian shipments of radioactive material shipped to PORTS, including tests conducted of Highly Enriched Uranium (HEU) and Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) in Russia, as well as LEU testing at PORTS upon arrival and after it was processed in the cascade.
5. Raw data from all monitors (air, water, soil) around PORTS from 1994 to present that is not already accessible in the PEGASIS system, as well as all DOE/Environmental Management (EM)/Portsmouth Paducah Project Office (PPPO) internal reports generated, regarding enriched uranium, plutonium, transuranic observed in these readings. Please include data for the following monitoring stations: Zahn’s Corner A41A; Camp Creek A28; and Otway A37.
6. All annual Environmental Impact Statements about PORTS from DOE.
7. Memorandum of Agreement from the State Department and National Security Council,giving the Certificate of Compliance to USEC referenced in this transcript:
8. All documents generated by DOE-EM, DOE-PPPO, Savannah River National Laboratory and/or its contractors, pursuant to DOE’s scientific evaluations of all independent work conducted by Michael E. Ketterer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.