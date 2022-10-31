Washington, DC – Congressman Tim Ryan wrote a letter to Department of Energy (DoE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm seeking transparency on issues pertaining to the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Pike County, Ohio. The letter brings attention to the suffering of Pike County residents as a consequence of radiation poisoning and urges the DoE to act swiftly on this request for information.

“I am writing to request information related to the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Pike County, Ohio,” wrote Congressman Ryan. “As you know, the citizens of Pike County are justifiably concerned that the handling of radioactive materials at PORTS, which ceased production in 2000, may have a direct correlation with the unusually high cancer rates in Pike County. The Department of Energy has consistently disputed and downplayed this notion. However, as reported in the State of Ohio’s 2021 Pike County Cancer Profile, cancer rates are increasing and as of 2021 are also reported to occur at higher rates as compared to Ohio as a whole or the United States.”


