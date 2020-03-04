PIKETON, Ohio — It is quite common these days to hear and read a lot about food insecurity. While these articles and discussions typically focus on children who do not know where their next meal is coming from, another vulnerable population in Ohio is senior citizens. According to information published by Ohio Association of Food Banks, Ohio’s rate of food insecurity among seniors age 60 and older was 7.8 percent, slightly higher than the 7.7 percent nationally (http://ohiofoodbanks.org/files/2019-20/Press-Release-Senior-Hunger-5.14.19.pdf, 2019).
According to the Food Research & Action Center, Food-insecure seniors are more likely to have to choose between paying for food or medicine, postponing medical care, or forgoing food needed for special doctor-prescribed diets. (U.S.) To help remedy this problem, the United States Department of Agriculture created the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).
First established in 2001 as a USDA pilot program designed to improve low-income seniors’ diets, the 2002 Farm Bill permanently authorized SFMNP. Prior to 2020, the program was available in 45 counties in Ohio, but thanks to an increase in funding, is now offered in all 88. SFMNP is a federally and state-funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA). ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio.
Not only does this program assist Ohio’s food insecure seniors, but local farmers benefit as well. Ohio’s producers can apply to accept these benefits from eligible seniors – not only does this increase seniors’ access to fresh, locally produced foods, the producers of these foods also reap the benefits by capturing these food dollars.
Once enrolled, eligible seniors will receive $50 worth of vouchers or coupons that they can use to shop at farmers’ markets, farm markets, and roadside stands for fresh, locally produced fruits, vegetables, herbs, and honey. Enrolled producers will be able to accept the vouchers, which can be used like cash from participants. Vouchers can be turned into the Area Agency on Aging for reimbursement to the farmers.
To apply, interested seniors and farms can contact their local Area Agency on Aging. Here in southern Ohio, Area Agency on Aging District 7 administers the program. If you would like additional information you can contact AAA7 via their website (aaa7.org), telephone (1-800-582-7277), or email (ajoseph@aaa7.org).
