Dick was forty-four years old when he enrolled in our outpatient hospice service with lung cancer. He was slender with long grey hair and a full bushy beard. Dick looked like a cross between an old hippie and a mountain man. Dick was an independent contractor; and like many small contractors, he survived from job to job, had little financial reserves and no pension plan. Dick, terminally ill, financially destitute and with “nowhere to live” turned to his ex-wife, Jeannie, who being moved with compassion, took him in. Dick assured me, “We lived as brother and sister until we got remarried”, which was only three weeks before enrolling in hospice.

My hospice career was launched in nineteen-ninety-three; and Dick and Jeannie were two of my first clients. I vividly remember our first encounter. I accompanied their nurse, Dawn, on her routine visit. As Dawn and I approached the door, apprehensions raced through my mind, “Will they be open to talking with a Social Worker? What if we just don’t click? How do I explain my role without bringing up issues that they may not be ready to talk about?” Having no idea what to expect, I took a deep breath and stepped across the threshold.


