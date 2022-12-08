Hardin

Many of you may remember Jun as the Postmaster of the Portsmouth and Wheelersburg post offices. Like many of our hospice patients, Jun had cancer long before being diagnosed. He’d mysteriously lost forty pounds, and when Wayne, a physician friend, became aware, he immediately whisked Jun into extensive consultation and evaluation. Jun’s wife, Pat, explained, “When Jun was diagnosed, he was full of cancer and was given only three weeks to live.” But Jun and Pat’s story isn’t a tragedy, it’s a romance, an epoch of sorts.

Jun grew up with his buddies in an area called “The Terminals.” He enlisted in the armed services at age sixteen and was already in Japan when the Korean Conflict erupted; therefore, he was one of the first deployed. His enlistment was extended by two years and he was discharged home at the age of twenty-one.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments