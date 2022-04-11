This story is the third in a three-part series on Piketon history, which was taken from the July 1969 National Registry of Historic Places Inventory.
Once again, from the July 1969 National Registry of Historic Places and other sources, Piketon may have been one of the most historically unfortunate towns.
This paragraph sheds light on the competitiveness between Piketon and Waverly historically: “In 1829, a movement was launched to move the county seat to Waverly, to the north. From that day onward, Waverly residents conspired to impede every public improvement which might have come to Piketon. Building a bridge across the river was thwarted until 1880. Two rail lines slated to serve Piketon in the 1850s were deliberately or accidentally denied the town.”
One of those rail lines that never came to be was the Hillsboro, Jackson and Parkersburg Railroad.
From June 13, 1876 Waverly Watchman: “The Portsmouth Tribune says M. B. Finch left this city last evening, at the instance of prominent citizens of Hillsboro, Jackson and Parkersburg road, which was graded in 1852, and report how much of it has been washed away, and the probable cost of repairing the same and making it ready for the ties. This is a movement by the people of Hillsboro, which has for its object a connection with the Valley road at Piketon. The roadbed has been made for 24 years, and there is little now to do but build a bridge across the Scioto River, the abutments for which are standing, and furnish the road with iron and rolling-stock. Should this move be made of which there seems to be little doubt, it will be a godsend to our friends at Piketon.”
This is the same railroad showing the planned route.
Cincinnati & Hillsborough Railroad extending through Piketon to the Jackson coal fields 1852
This railroad never got built. The Scioto Valley Railroad was the other one, but it did eventually get built. It is my understanding that the Canal interest in Chillicothe did not want that railroad built, and I guess you can figure why. ‘Just follow the money,’ is the old saying. We now know it as the N & W.
The S. H. V. railroad, later B & O, was started about 1852 that went from Portsmouth through South Webster, Oak Hill, Jackson and on to Columbus to bypass that problem with the Canal interest. Only small portions of that line exist in the Jackson area. The D T & I used a portion of that rail line in Jackson Co.
From the May 16, 1876 Waverly Watchman about the Scioto Valley Railroad:
“Col. Underwood, the right of way man for the Scioto Valley Railroad, is stopping here procuring the right of way in this vicinity. He has been very successful so far, and expects to get the right of way along the entire line without litigation. The location of the line has reached a point two miles south of here, where the engineer corps is now encamped.
I paid them a visit last Sunday afternoon in company with my friend C. F. Barger. We found them to all appearances to be a quiet gentlemanly set of men, who are doing their work in a thorough and business-like manner. We were fortunate in ‘making the acquaintance of Mr. W. D. Keys, a genial, whole souled young man, who kindly furnished us with the details of their camp lite.
Their camp here is called “Camp Morton,” in honor of Capt. C. H Morton, Assistant Engineer. They are furnished with two military tents and a wagon in which to transport their luggage. The white tents pitched upon the grassy bank of Beaver creek, the men stretched out upon the ground beneath the trees, the camp equipage strewn around and time background of heavily wooded hills with Panther Knob’ visible in the distance, produced a picturesque effect, and presented a scene familiar to all acquainted with soldier life.
The corps consists of eleven men, with Mr. C. Buxton as Chief Engineer. They will be here until the latter part of this week, when they will remove their camp to a point near Louisville.
Col. Huntoon, Chief Engineer of the Valley road, is in town.”
The first excursion through Piketon and Waverly took place Dec. 29, 1877 with regular trains running early January 1877. By the way, Jackson Township voted to give $25,000 for the Scioto Valley Railroad Sept. 7, 1872 by a vote of 113 for and 11 against.
For comments and additional information, email me at themry@hotmail.com.
