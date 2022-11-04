Hardin

This is part five of a series about Jerry who departed this earth at age sixty-eight after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. Jerry was an old hippie with a need for speed. Jerry delighted in turning others on to new things. Jerry explained, “When you find something good you want to share it”. Jerry also looked for and discovered the good in others. Jerry’s son, Joel, testified as we sat reminiscing at Jerry’s bedside the night Jerry departed, “Dad is the ultimate hype-man. If you’re feeling down and need to feel better about yourself, all you need to do is hang around dad for a while.” And Jerry’s cousin, Karen, from Tennessee, messaged me on Face Book, “Jerry’s love for his family and friends was endless.”

Jerry and I were perennially planning our next adventure. We whole-heartedly agreed that our most memorable adventures were our five days, seventeen-hundred-mile motorcycle road trip through seven southern states and our ten-day self-guided tour of Alaska, which we referred to as, “Jerry and Goren’s Big Adventure”.


