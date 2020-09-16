In my thirteen years as the President and CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, I have repeatedly witnessed the unyielding kindness of the people of Appalachian Ohio. We care deeply about others, and when asked to help, we step forward. Amid the challenges we face today, it is easy to feel powerless. However, there is one simple way we can all make a difference now and that’s by completing the 2020 Census.
The Census will determine federal funding, elected representation, and how resources are allocated to our communities for the next 10 years. And right now, all but four of Appalachian Ohio’s 32 counties are lagging behind Ohio’s response rate – some by just a hair and others by much more. Pike County currently has a response rate of 58.4% (column was sent on Sept.2), more than 10 percentage points behind the state average.
How do we make the Census a priority? Given the generosity of our region, I suggest we think of it as an act of kindness. Imagine the results of completing the Census: your response will help the teachers in your local school district; the family on your local Head Start waiting list; and the child down the road who, because the library has lent all their remote hotspots, cannot complete schoolwork at home. Your completion of the Census won’t just help them today; it will help them for the next 10 years.
Completing the Census is especially important to Appalachian Ohio now. Prior to the global pandemic, our region’s citizens accessed 90% less philanthropic assets than the rest of Ohio (this is something the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio works every day to solve, and you can read more at www.AppalachianOhio.org). Now, the global pandemic is placing enormous strain on our schools, social service agencies, and local governments.
Within every challenge, there are opportunities. This is as true with COVID-19 as it is with any other challenge. And, sometimes, for things to get better, they have to get worse first. My hope is that we will use this unprecedented time such that history will show it was the beginning of the long-awaited transformations we’ve envisioned for Appalachian Ohio. To make this hope a reality, we need intention and action. And, we certainly need to marshal every single resource and act of kindness we can. One way to help is by ensuring a complete count for our region. If you have not already done so, please complete the 2020 Census.
Completing the Census is easy and takes less than 10 minutes. You can complete the Census online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020. If you still have the Census form your household received in the spring, you can mail the completed questionnaire to U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47132.
If you have already completed the Census, please consider encouraging your neighbors to make sure they are counted. We have until September 30 to make it count for Appalachian Ohio. Thank you.
Cara Dingus Brook serves as the President and CEO of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, a regional community foundation with a mission to create opportunities in Appalachian Ohio by supporting and inspiring philanthropy. In 2019, Governor Mike DeWine appointed Cara to the Ohio Census 2020 Complete Count Commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.