Dr. George Erwin Obrist was ambushed on 1st August 1947 in his back yard as he was returning home. I understand the murder has never been solved.
My step great great grandmother, Kathrine “Katie” E. Obrist, who I knew as a kid when she was in her 90s, was born in Beaver, 29 Mar 1868. She married Otto W. Dreyer 10 February 1892 here in Pike County.
I had been told they lived in Beaver for awhile but it was not until recently that I found out she was born there. A search on Findagrave.com turned up that there are two people with the last name Obrist buried in Beaver Union Cemetery, so I went on a mission to find them. One of them turns out to be an infant brother of Dr. George Obrist born and died 1 January 1892. Their dad was Dr. John William Obrist and mother was Francis A. Adam.
I have not been able to connect the relationship to Kathrine Obrist. Apparently between 1894 and 1902, the family had moved to Madison Twp., Scioto County, as that is where George was born 16 January 1902. A sister, Anna Frances Obrist was born in Pike Co. in 1994. Another sister was born in 1899, Eva Esther Obrist, but her birth location is not listed.
The other Obrist burial is Johanna Obrist, born 21 December 1831 and died 6 April 1906.
The following newspaper story is from the 2 August 1947 Portsmouth times. A member of the Pike County Ohio Genealogical and Historical Society told me there is a book about this, but the person telling me said she loaned it and never got it back. Her sister was delivered by Dr. Obrist.
Portsmouth, O., Aug. 2 — A prominent 45 year-old Portsmouth physician was slain from ambush last night as he approached the rear of his home and police admitted today they had uncovered no logical motive for the killing.
Dr. George Obrist was shot down by a .22 caliber bullet which struck him back of the left ear and ranged about four inches into the skull Detective Chief John Smith reported.
The wan light of a small backs porch bulb apparently furnished the illumination the killer needed, said Smith. The physician’s body was sprawled at the foot of the porch steps, partially shielded by a clump of bushes.
George Obrist, Jr., 18-year-old son of the slain doctor, found the body shortly after midnight — apparently about 30 minutes after the slaying — as he started toward the house from the garage.
* * *
THE PHYSICIAN’S wife, Corinne, and a 16-year-old daughter, Joan, slept undisturbed in upstairs bedrooms.
Only one clue remained in police possession — some smudges, apparently made by a hand, on the handle of an old-fashioned well pump on the back-porch.
This meager detail appeared unlikely to furnish a solution. Police searched the city’s roster of physicians today, striving to determine if the presumably quiet professional life of the 45-year-old physician held the key to the mystery.
But, said Detective Chief Smith, they have found no signs of mentally unbalanced patients or anomalies of any kind.
Robbery could not have been a motive, Smith pointed out. Dr. Obrist was carrying $1,500 in cash at the time of the slaying. It was not disturbed.
* * *
SINCE THERE were no powder burns around the wound, he explained, the police are satisfied the killing was made from an ambush in the darkness of the residential backyards. The bullet, which ranged slightly downward, came either from a tall person or from a slight elevation, police said.
Citizens of this city of 12,000 persons were as puzzled as investigators.
Dr. Obrist had practiced here for 19 years. He was married in 1928 to a nurse he met in Cincinnati general hospital during his internship. They have two children of high school age.
No breath of irregularity which might account for the ambush slaying has ever touched the professional or private life of Dr. Obrist, investigators emphasized.
Police said the mysterious assailant apparently was a person who knew the doctor often returned at midnight from calls. The physician had a reputation of never turning down a call, no matter what hour.
