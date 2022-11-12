Obrist, Dr. George E. - Portsmouth Times 2 Aug 1947
Tyrone Hemry - Journey to the Past column head

Dr. George Erwin Obrist was ambushed on 1st August 1947 in his back yard as he was returning home. I understand the murder has never been solved.

My step great great grandmother, Kathrine “Katie” E. Obrist, who I knew as a kid when she was in her 90s, was born in Beaver, 29 Mar 1868. She married Otto W. Dreyer 10 February 1892 here in Pike County.


Obrist, infant boy

This grave in Beaver Union Cemetery is where the infant brother of Dr. George Obrist is buried.

