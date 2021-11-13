This story takes place in the fall of 1961 and it is something I have always been ashamed of. So I know it is a little late to apologize and say I am sorry and my partner in crime (if he was alive) would tell you the same as I just did.
It was right during picking corn time. When I got home from school I had 30 cows to milk, plus calves to feed, while Dad and the fellow who worked for Dad picked and cribbed the corn.
Thursday night it was raining to beat the band as the old saying goes. Dad couldn’t pick corn the next day, so there were things to do like hauling manure and getting a load of cow feed. That same night my buddy called me from Piketon and said, “What are you doing Friday night?” and I said, “Not much, why do you ask?” He said, “Can you spend the night with me?” and I said, “I will have to ask Dad.”
Dad gave me permission to stay all night with my buddy after school. A friend of mine took me to the old high school, because he worked at a local gas station not too far from the school.
So he dropped me off at Piketon High School. My buddy’s dad was the janitor at the high school so we helped by emptying the waste baskets and anything else we were asked to do. With three helping, it didn’t take long to get the work all done.
The janitor and his family lived on a small farm on Pike Hill where the janitor’s wife kept about four Jersey cows. Dad never liked Jerseys (cows). He always said, “If you are going to get Jerseys, get some goats.” Dad was a Guernsey (cow) man for many years.
Getting back to the Jersey cows my buddy’s mother had, they were jim-dandy cows and they were always bred to a Jersey bull. If the cows had bull calves, they were made steers and were fed out to be butchered. People always said Jersey meat had better taste and flavor than some other beef.
What milk the family didn’t drink was used to churn and make butter and the skim milk went into the slop bucket for two big fat hogs that would soon be ready to butcher (that is as soon as the weather gets cold). All these fat hogs were getting was corn and a tiny bit of slop. Depending on the size of the family, at least two big fat hogs were raised for winter’s meat. When a butchering poop got yellow, you knew it was time to butcher. In later years we usually butchered on Thanksgiving Day, when we had plenty of help, and some couldn’t stand the sight of blood. Nothing like that has ever bothered me.
Getting back to the cow, this heifer’s name was Pansey. This was her first time to have a calf and this heifer was beautiful. She was yellow colored, gentle as a dog and loved to be around people. If she was ever let in the house, I reckon she would be smart enough to go to the table, sit down on a chair and if she could talk ask, “What’s for supper?” This heifer was taught to shake hands, rather a hoof, and take licorice out of your pocket (the long pieces). I told my buddy that I would sure like to have her at my house. Dad always said, “If you keep a Jersey cow, get a goat.” I did not agree with that one little bit.
Back in the 1950s and 1960s, Hale’s (store) bought cream and if you played your cards right, you could sell a can of cream and buy your groceries for the week. Because on a farm, the farmer’s wife kept a flock of laying hens, raised by her own fryers. (Note: Can you old timers remember the colorful feed sacks you would get feed in? They were 100# sacks and the farmer’s wife would make her daughters dresses and shirts for her sons and husband.
Getting back to Pansey ... like I said before, Pansey loved people and didn’t matter who you were, Pansey was your friend.
That certain evening my buddy said to me, “Willy (that was what people usually called me), we are going to do something people will remember us by.”
So after the janitoring was done we all three headed for Pike Hill. When we got to Pike Hill, my buddy’s mother went all out for supper. She was a great cook and in her younger years had helped cook for threshing crews when the threshing machine came to thresh wheat all up and down the river bottoms. So at the table “you ate till you busted” as the old saying goes.
After supper my buddy said to me, “Willy, we are going to take Pansey and put her in Piketon High School.”
I said, “You are kidding me.”
“No I am not,” said my buddy. “I have been planning to do this for a long time. Are you willing to help me?”
I said, “Sure, I will help you.”
So we went to the barn and it wasn’t warm outside because fall was in the air, leaves were starting to fall, and to top that Halloween wasn’t far off.
So my buddy says, “Speak to Pansey. You are one of her favorite people.” So I did.
My buddy says, “I will be right back.”
And in a few minutes, here he comes. “Here are the keys to Piketon High School,” he said.
So off we went to Piketon and Pansey was plumb tickled to death to take a walk with us. It took a while to get to Piketon High School, but we were young fellows and didn’t mind the walk. As we walked along, I asked my buddy wouldn’t his parents be looking for him. He said, “No, this is television night, so they will watch all of their favorite programs.”
When we finally got to Piketon, my buddy unlocked the door to the Piketon High School. Pansey had to poop, so without further ado, both of us took a deep breath and I think Pansey did, too, and in the high school we went. When we came to the stairs to go up to the second floor, Pansey stopped and I said, “Pansey is not going to go up.”
My buddy said, “She will go up. She is looking the situation over.” So up to the second floor she went.
When we got to the second floor, we let Pansey rest a couple of minutes before we went to the third floor. We tied Pansey to a school desk, locked the school, and headed for Pike Hill.
When we got back to my buddy’s parents’ house, his dad told me my dad had called and said the hired man’s wife had a new baby and he had to go to the hospital. So I was needed at home to crib corn. My buddy said to his dad, “I will go home with Willy and help him crib corn.”
My buddy had already put the keys back in his dad’s coat pocket, so we were safe on that part.
That is until the next morning. Dad came real early to pick us up, so we escaped all the excitement.
I guess things really commenced when the citizens of Piketon heard a cow bawling. The police were called, so they went on the hunt to see what was going on. When the police got to the high school, they heard a cow bawling. They knew where the janitor lived and went to Pike Hill and told the janitor there was a cow in the high school.
So the janitor and his wife beat it to Piketon so the high school could be unlocked. When the janitor and his wife got to the high school, the door was unlocked and into the high school, along with the police and some of the school board, they all went to the third floor. There stood Pansey. From what I heard, there wasn’t much of a mess ... just some poop and a little pee.
All of this was told to me by the janitor.
So they commenced to get Pansey down off the third floor, but she wouldn’t go down the steps. So from what I heard, they didn’t know what to do.
There was a construction company doing some work in Piketon, so the school board and the janitor went to see the owner of the construction company. The owner was raised on a farm near Piketon, but I never knew him. But I sure would have liked to know him! The janitor told me he remembered the owner of the construction company because he went to Piketon High school, but what year I don’t know.
The group explained the situation to the fellow owner of the construction company and he said, “Let’s go see what can be done.” So when the group got back to the high school, the construction owner looked the situation over.
“How much will you charge to get a cow down off the third floor?”
“Let’s see how much trouble it is going to be to get the cow down. My crew will probably have to take the window out, but that won’t be any problem and we can put the window back in after we get the cow out the window and on the ground.”
Incidentally, the little cow Pansey seemed to enjoy her visit to the school. I don’t know what day the construction company got Pansey out of the high school. But the crew took the window out, brought some sort of equipment (probably a crane), put belts around Pansey, and lowered her out the window to the ground.
The janitor said there was a crowd of people at the high school, and when Pansey got to the ground, everybody cheered. Then the school board asked the construction owner how much they owed him.
From what the janitor told me, the construction owner burst out laughing and he laughed until he cried. He said, “Why I am not going to charge you one red copper penny. Don’t you gentlemen know me?”
Most of them said no, but a couple said he looked familiar, plus the janitor knew him.
So the fellow said, “Years ago when I went to Piketon High School, a bunch of us decided to put my pet sow in the high school.”
The janitor said the fellow didn’t remember how they got the sow in the high school, but this was her first time to have pigs and she was close to having them. The boys were seniors and they put the sow in the principal’s office and she laid down and had 10 piglets.
Nobody would claim the sow and pigs. So the principal called a local hog farmer, and the farmer kept his mouth shut because the sow belonged to him and he wondered what happened to his sow. Now he knew. That happened long before my buddy’s escapade happened.
Like me, the construction owner felt bad at what he and his friends did, and wanted to make it right after all these years.
Things quieted down during the winter, except the Vietnam escapade. My buddy wanted to go to school to be a mechanic and was told he could get on the G.I. Bill, so he enlisted. I got a feeling in my gut that I would never see him alive again after he got to Vietnam. He and some of his troops were ambushed and one man survived.
I got a call one evening from my buddy’s dad telling me that his son (my buddy) was killed in action and they were shipping his body home (what was left of him) back to Pike County for burial. Would I like to be a pallbearer? I told him I would be proud to do it. And I was.
After the funeral, I got to speak to my buddy’s parents. And the first thing the janitor asked me was, “Have you put any more cows in the high school lately?”
My buddy’s mother said to me, “I would let you put all of my cows in the high school if it would bring my son back.”
After the funeral, I got a call one evening from my buddy’s parents telling me they wanted to see me. When I got to the house, I went in and sat down. The couple told me what they wanted.
“We are going to sell our cows, that is, all but Pansey.”
Pansey weighed around 800 pounds and gave lots of milk.
“Do you know anyone that would be interested in buying our other cows?”
I told them I would talk to Dad and see if he would be interested in buying the other cows. So I called Dad and asked him if he would be interested in the cows. They were young cows and they gave lots of milk. So Dad came and looked at the rest of the cows and darned if he didn’t buy them all, and he told us why. The butterfat in his herd had gone to heck and it was hurting the milk check.
Then Dad said, “This must be Pansey. Do you want to sell her too?”
The couple said no because they had gave Pansey away to a person who loved her. Guess who that person was? The person who wrote this whole story.
The butterfat test went way up and we raised many fine cows out of these cows because we bred artificial to real good bulls. So did the couple who owned the cows.
I can’t and won’t reveal the name of my buddy or his parents, because his parents asked me not to and I won’t.
Somehow this story leaked out, and if I go to jail for writing this, you readers can bring me Horehound Candy Licorice.
