“The thing about trains…it doesn’t matter where they are going. What matters is deciding to get on.”
~The Polar Express~
For all of us believers, we listen on Christmas Eve for the rattling and clanging of the Polar Express Train; Destination: The North Pole.
As the conductor carefully steps down the stairs holding only an oil lantern, we excitingly listen for his only words,
“ALL ABOARD FOR THE POLAR EXPRESS, ALL ABOARD!”
But, let me take you for a trip on another magical train; Destination: Bristol Village Scioto Model Railroad Club and the new Railroad Museum.
When you arrive, you first step through the door and cannot pass through without pulling the train whistle announcing your arrival at the Depot.
Don’t be alarmed when your eyes light up and seem to grow twice their size!
And prepare for a great deal of exercising your arm pointing in all directions with unstoppable “oo’s and ah’s!"
The Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club’s journey began in 2002 with four founding members and a dream. This dream “laid the tracks” with a great deal of envisioning and creative construction, along with designing the diversity of trains that you will find as you walk back in time through each room of the Depot.
I was truly amazed at my physical reaction to the beautifully landscaped winter wonderland of railroad villages! While traveling back in time on my first visit, I found myself running through each room like a little kid in a candy store. I was constantly pointing at everything, feeling like I was standing on the ramp waiting to step up the stairs for my first train ride! I was speechless…
The Depot houses G, O, HO, N, and Z scale model trains. Jerry Flegal, former Engineer Conductor, explained that whatever scale of railroad one would be interested in, you will find here at the Depot or could be built.
A parking lot was constructed in 2015 on the side of the Station Depot for the increased tour traffic of busses and volume of visitors.
Bristol Village and National Church Residences hosted a celebration for the opening of the new Bristol Village Railroad Museum. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on October 25, 2019. The museum is an extension of the existing Model Train House, which opened in 2012.
Speakers that morning included:
• National Church Residences President & CEO Mark Ricketts
• Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton
• Bristol Village Resident Association Chair Darla Roseberry
• Bristol Village Executive Council Vice Chairman Jerry Flegal
Both museum and Depot are run by residents living at Bristol Village, some of whom are former railroad workers who are part of the Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club. Several other village residents are involved in the operations, too. The garden club maintains the Railroad Garden grounds outside the building, which includes an extension of the model train display complete with tracks and running trains. The woodworking club built many of the displays throughout the museum, which represent every model train scale from small to large. Some of the smaller layouts are confined to a single table, while others travel between rooms. The contents of the model train house are constantly changing and evolving.
I spoke with Jerry Flegal, who is a former Railroad Conductor/Engineer and member of the Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club, about giving us an idea of how far back in history the Railroad Museum would travel. He stated, “We have tried to explain how railroads were created. From Government hand outs of free land, how railroads raised money by selling stock, having real railroad drawings, and finally real engineer train orders, train consists, and other items that a railroad engineer needed to get a train across the road. Most of our items are from the 1800’s to present. The one activity that most will remember will be the Rail Post Office (RPO); trying to throw envelopes into their proper boxes.”
Railroad Depot is open to the public for tours every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m., except for holidays from 1-3 p.m. or by appointment. So…
Step right up and get your tickets…
Special destination … The Bristol Village Scioto Valley Model Railroad Station as well as the new Railroad Museum!
The only requirement for this stop is your imagination and excitement!
