During the Second World War, Americans were asked to make sacrifices in many ways. Rationing was one of those ways.
Rationing involved setting limits on purchasing certain high-demand items. The government issued a number of “points” to each person, even babies, which had to be turned in along with money to purchase goods made with restricted items. In 1943 for example, a pound of bacon cost about 30 cents, but a shopper would also have to turn in seven ration points to buy the meat. These points came in the form of stamps.
Here are pictures from several ration books that I have.
A little unfortunate history as to why I have these ration books.
Back about 1984, I owned some rentals in Chillicothe on Ewing Street. Three of them were Sears homes, by the way. In one of these homes lived my renter Andrew Goldoski. He had no living relatives. He had had a sister who was a nun. Sadly, he was murdered with his body found just inside the front door. The police labeled it as suicide; however, I do not believe it for several reasons. 1. At each of his doors he had added several locks, apparently scared to death of being robbed, yet he was found with the front door unlocked. 2. His rent was due but we found no money other than less than $10 hidden in a book. His income was his Social Security check. 3. Neighbors said the night before he was out collecting flower seeds planning for next spring. 4. Some said the funeral director indicated he thought he was murdered. 5. A grouse murder took place near by about the same time of the owner in his apartment above the store he owned. The store at one time was the Scioto Valley Traction Co. Depot. All that is gone now. 6. My opinion is that Andrew answered the door because he knew the person and was robbed and shot.
Note what looks like coins are ration tokens that I found in my Grandma’s box of buttons and played with as a kid not knowing that they were part of the rationing system. That box of buttons was kept stored in a drawer of her Singer Sewing machine and was always interesting to look through. Did your grandmother or great grandmother have a box of buttons?
For comments or additional information, I can be reached at themry@hotmail.com.
