What have you seen in the past three weeks? A flip or swipe of the calendar from March to April, and spring is in full swing. Its return means greenery, flowers, lawnmowers, and pollen. Young life thrives where warmer temperatures and plentiful food abounds. Life's cycle in this season of rebirth begins in waves.
From the ground up, animals and plants stir. Melted ice and snow coupled with rising temperatures thaw the earth, waking up animals and plants, roots, and seeds underneath. Life above the ground is active too. Each week brings an increasing flow of frenzy as time advances. Winter weather may reappear. Occasional cold snaps do not deter spring. It presses on.
Right before the vernal equinox, snow trillium bloomed with snow still on the ground at Chalet Nivale in nearby Adams County. Temperatures rose high enough on March 16 for a Green Cloverworm Moth to make an appearance. It beat its wings against the sunlit window inside our barn. Unlike most moths in our state, this one overwinters as an adult.
Skunk cabbage was well on its way by March 20, the first day of spring, at Kinnikinnick Fen in Chillicothe. An Eastern Garter Snake basked in the sun. Water striders skated using surface tension on the water's surface under a little bridge. They are one of our first insects that you will see at this time of the year.
On March 23, the mute swan nest at Yoctangee Park was a sight to see. After a little evening rain, March 24 brought not one but two rainbows to Pike County. The clouds were also fantastic.
By March 30, a yard check revealed that the Eastern Redbud's flower buds are pink but closed. Northern spicebush's small yellow-green flowers bloomed. A firefly pollinated one. Yellow corydalis, a small native wildflower which grows low to the ground, is also here.
New fungus such as Cracked Cap Polypore, hexagonal-pored polypore, splitgill mushroom, turkey tail, and another in Genus Trichaptum was in the woods on decaying trees. I look for perennials like cutleaf toothwort, up and almost ready to bloom, and spring beauty, in our woods every year and found them. The lush carpet of common blue violets amongst the grass are bright purple and fresh. They have their place near our home.
On April 1, the abundant amount of big snowflakes falling fooled me. Our forecast did not indicate any precipitation on that day. High winds and Callery pear blossoms nearby made me think that the petals were coming off of the trees. But no. Instead, it was snow without accumulation.
Going back to check Kinnikinnick Fen's skunk cabbage later that afternoon, the bright green leaves now shot straight up making the flowers at their base even easier to find.
April 5, a week and a half following the walk at our place, more had happened. Black cherry leaves looking like rose petals opened up on branches. Rue anemone with six to ten white sepals but no petals grow now. Bay polypore, fungus, fruits on a fallen tree much like witch's butter on a fallen branch in the shady woods.
Come the sunny afternoon of April 10, male Falcate Orangetip butterflies fluttered by. The birds flew high, called from treetops, and gave chase when other species invaded their domain. Micromoths flew well above the grass. Three light blue eggs nestled in a grassy bed. Eastern bluebirds set up housekeeping in this way each year.
On April 11, consider the well-established House Sparrow nest eradicated. The removal of the trapped male invader now gives swooping Tree Swallows a chance. Bees are hard at work collecting pollen, and all seems right with the world. Scattered cutleaf toothwort flowers grace the forest floor. A Chipping Sparrow pair returned from spending the winter in the southern US. Northern Flickers times two are looking for ants on the ground as they do.
As for the rest of the county, other observances include frogs still singing their night song to potential mates after dark. My son and I heard what sounded like a peenting woodcock in the distant tall grass across the road at dusk. Was it just passing through or our imagination?
The male Northern Cardinal pecks at the French door window panes. Territorial, he is after that other male, his reflection really. The male Red-winged Blackbird flashes his epaulets like a brave military soldier on our deck railing. His "song spread" display is territorial as well as announcing that he is seeking a mate. As I drove by our neighbors' yard one day, a Killdeer gave a distraction display. They have nested there before. Two woolly bear larvae in the barn should be getting ready to pupate soon after winter's dormancy.
What else has been happening? We are preparing for the return of more species, both overwintering and migrant. Purple martins and some warblers are back. Waterfowl continue their northward flight. A group of Double-crested Cormorants settled on Lake White's 104 side before flying towards the water on the 552 side just the other day.
A little hail, a little snow, more rain, sleet, and graupel means more plants will grow. Graupel, did you say? That one was new to my vocabulary too. It is a weather phenomenon. The word rhymes with topple. The National Weather Service defines it as small pellets of ice created when supercooled water droplets coat a snowflake. It is white, not clear like sleet, and is often mistaken for hail.
This week should be warmer. I am looking forward to seeing what else emerges. The scientific word for that is phenology, the study of phenomena or happenings. Chemical reactions result in transformation. Phenology is the study of the timing of recurring biological events. It concerns the causes of their timing regarding forces from physical causes (such as temperature, light, or water on land) or living organisms. It also has to do with the relationship between the same or different species.
Look out, up, down, and all around. Keep your eagle eyes open. Spring's introductory showcase is here. A multitude of happenings reward those with eyes to see. Our long winter's wait ends with a productive explosion that will not stop anytime soon.
