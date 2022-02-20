Foreword
In the 1840s, a lot of early settlers came to the Ohio country to clear the trees and sink a plow into the fertile ground hoping to make a living (and a good living they did as time went on).
Most of the early settlers came from many different countries just to get a new start. Some of them came to worship the way they saw fit, hoping to give their youngsters an education.
A lot of people came on ships, and what did they find when they got here? You guessed it ... Native Americans because they were here first. In fact, my great grandmother was a full-blooded Cherokee.
A lot of the early settlers came by prairie schooners and oxen. It wasn't uncommon to see three yoke of oxen pulling a big wagon full of goods, especially if you wanted to start a store.
A lot of settlers used teams of mules and a lot of people liked a team of mules by the knowledge these animals had. A good mule will listen to the one logging him in the woods.
And a lot of times the mule or mules knew more than their owners did.
So along the Scioto River a lot of farms were started by oxen, mules and horses. Using a yoke of cattle, a team of mules to plow with or even get the ground ready would be slow in doing so. But somehow things got done.
On Sundays after the chores were done, a team of horses, mules, or even a yoke of oxen was hitched up to a wagon and if there was a church close (a mile or two) to take families to attend church. I have always wondered where the mules, horses, or even oxen were tied during the church service.
The Omega Methodist Church
Here is a story I was asked to write, and I hope I can do a good job on it. So without further ado, here goes my memories of this little church by the side of the road.
It was established in 1842 and just think that was back in horse and buggy days. Who knows at the year of 1842 there could have been some Native Americans who still lived in the bottoms along the Scioto River. I have heard there were Indian villages all up and down the river and even a trading post. I have never seen pictures of what that church looked like back in the early days. It could have been log or whatever. I really don't know.
Imagine teams of horses and mules, wagons, buggy horses and buggies, saddle horses, and I do know there weren't any cars or trucks in 1845.
On out the road was the Omega Cemetery and in later years I, with my boys, actually dug graves in that cemetery with a pick and shovel. The ground was very sandy and if you didn't find Native American arrowheads or spearheads in the cemetery, there was something wrong. The pieces you found would have been in mint condition, because no tractor or disk could have ran over the ground.
Getting back to the Omega Methodist Church, I along with my sister, Sharon, and our mother Dorothy Scott Weinrich, went to Sunday School there just about every Sunday.
I was in the little class that consisted of our teacher, Dorothy Oyer, and her pupils were me, her son Larry, Donnie Mustard, my sister Sharon, Eugene Hatfield, and Mike McNeal. I don't know what class Patty, Barbara and Freda Oyer were in.
Later in the intermediate class, our teacher was Raymond Hatfield. When Raymond Hatfield passed away, Robert Scott was our Sunday School teacher. We always had fun in his class. I can't remember all of his family's names. I don't remember who was in that class.
I don't remember who was in Elsie Scott's class, but I do know that I was, Sue Ellen Gary, and I can't remember who else.
But I remember Reverend Richard Jarvis and wife Dorothy, who served from 1952 to 1955. I do remember his son's name was Francis. There were three sisters: Jo Ann, Charlene and Hazel.
There was Kathy Bentley, Mary Kay and Nancy Landrum, the Streitenberger girls — Donna and Shirley, and the Stulley girls — Norma Jean, Hazel "Butch" and Betty Jo. They had a brother Clifford.
The next minister was Reverend Phyllis Lemaster, who served from 1955 to 1969.
*The Sunday School Superintendents that I can remember were M.O. Scott and George Gary. The janitor was Eugene Scott. The piano player was Nancy Landrum Scott. She could play the piano and organ.
The adult class was: Bessie Scott, Eugene Scott, Louise Wiseman, Jean Gary, Elizabeth Landrum, Webster Landrum, Jeannie Oyer, Georgia Scott, Robert Scott, Reverend Phyllis Lemaster, Denny Lemaster, Elsie Scott, Ella Humphrey, Rose Woods, Sally Blazer, Zelma Gildow, Bill Gildow, Earl McNeal, Pauline McNeal, Clarissa Bowman and Emma Saxton.
Others who I can remember include Jane and Janet Newton; Mildred George, Nancy George, Judy George and Jimmie George; Hazel Jarvis; Mrs. Voelker, and Gladys Streitenberger.
For years, the Omega Methodist Church always had a food booth at the fair. In the summer time right before the Pike County Fair, Cliff Scott (who was my great uncle) and Webster Landrum would haul a load of wood shavings from Kalf's Lumberyard to the Pike County Fairgrounds to put in the food booth.
Someone always donated a fat hog, which was made into sausage, and the church sold sausage dinners. Someone always made chicken and noodles.
My mother always donated pies, and lots of times, the "carnies" would buy the church booth out of pies. So that kept mother busy during fair week. I will say this: my mother could make good pies, cakes and especially cookies at Christmas time.
Everyone had to take their turn waiting on customers at the fair. In later years, the Alma United Methodist Church went in to help Omega at the food booth on the halves I heard.
Back when I was a boy, the food booths at the fair were made out of wood. Then they were torn down and the next ones were made out of cement blocks. There were three food booths and the ones that are there now took the place of the ones made out of wood.
The Omega United Methodist Church food booth is no more. A lot of the church members from those days have passed away. Time goes on and a new generation takes over.
From what I can remember, as you go up the steps to enter the church, there is one door on the right and one door on the left. You enter into a hall, and as you walk in the sanctuary, there are two other doors — one on the left and one on the right.
As you go in on the left side, there are seats on the left, and that was there Raymond Hatfield and Robert Scott taught us when we got a little older.
A little further on the left at that time was a big black stove that was heated with coal. On up was where the piano stood and not far from the piano was where either M.O. Scott or George Gary stood as superintendents. On up was where the little kids sat.
On the right side of the church was where the adult class were seated and on the right side of the church, people could go in and turn to the left and be seated. A little further down along the wall was where the organ sat, and on past it, were seats in the corner. That was where Elsie Scott's class sat. I wonder what the church looks like today.
One of these days before I get much older (I will be 78 years old) I am going to attend Sunday School at the Omega Methodist Church.
God bless you all that attend this fine church by the side of the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.