Hardin

Ronnie was forty-five when he enrolled in outpatient hospice services with end stage cirrhosis of the liver. Ronnie had lived with his sister, “Net”, for thirteen years, but Ronnie spent most of his time out back in his “man cave”, an old 12x12 foot wooden plank shed furnished with a half bed, small table, TV and electric heater. After all, a man does need his solitude

Ronnie confessed, “I’m an alcoholic but I haven’t drank for two years”. Net expounded, “The doctor told Ronnie that if he drinks anymore, it will kill him. The only time he wasn’t drinking was when he was sleeping. Mom used to buy him beer but I’m sterner than mom. Ronnie took after mom, he’s softhearted. He would give you the shirt off his back. But he lost his family over drinking.”


