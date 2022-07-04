Two Men and a Boy Drowned in Dutch Run in Union Township
We learn this morning from Coroner Sailor the particulars of a terrible accident, which occurred about 9 o'clock Monday night near Peter Brushardt's in Union township, by which Conrad Hoenstein, aged 60 years, Adam Kimley, aged 35 years, and Frederick Hay, aged 13 years, lost their lives by being drowned in a small stream known as Dutch Run. Coroner Sailor was present at the scene of the accident yesterday and held an inquest over the dead bodies and from him we have obtained the particulars of this sad affair.
It seems that on Monday morning the unfortunate parties went to Big Run with a couple of wagons loaded with tan bark. As they were returning home in the evening they were overtaken and delayed by the heavy rain storm which prevailed in this section at that time. On arriving at the creek, which had been swollen to an unusual height by the rain, they attempted to cross over. In doing so, they and their teams were swept away by the terrible rash of waters and all were drowned together.
No one witnessed the accident and it was not known until about 8 o'clock the next morning, when a young, lady of the neighborhood happened to be going along the creek in search of a cow an came across the body of old man Hoenstein lying on the bank, where it had been left by the receding waters.
The alarm was then given and soon a large crowd collected at the spot and a search was instituted for the old man's team, which was found about a quarter of a mile up the creek. It now became known Kimley and young Hay was missing and a search was at once instituted for them, resulting in their wagon being found a short distance above where Hoenstein's was found. Further search discovered the lifeless body of young Hay about half a mile below, while Kimley's body was found about a quarter of a mile farther down the creek.
This frightful accident created the greatest excitement as well as the deepest sorrow all through the Beaver country, where the unfortunate parties were well known and highly respected.
The verdict rendered by Coroner Sailor was to the effect that the parties came by their death by accidental drowning.
