Before Pike County had its own radio station, WBEX set up a remote studio above what is now Dixon Jewelry store. At the time, it was Hollenburg Jewelry store. In 1970 when I came to Pike County, it was Trainers Jewelry Store.
The news story is from July 5, 1951. WBEX 1490 still has the same call letters and is now owned by iHeartMedia, Inc. WBEX went on the air September 1947.
