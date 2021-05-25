The late Pete Stulley had a country music band way back in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They played and sang on WPKO every Saturday evening just about milking time. A lot of the old timers said Pete Stulley sounded like the late Hank Williams and Pete sang a lot of Hank Williams songs. I will agree with this.
Pete’s theme song was Rovin’ Cowboy by Hank Williams and Pete wrote a song “Living In this world all alone.”
In Pete’s group were some of the best- Bill Wiseman could play just about any musical instrument. He could play the guitar, banjo, and whatever. His brother Dale Wiseman played the guitar, The Stulley Sisters sang and also The Hawk Sisters sang. There was the announcer called Chuckle Berry as he was called on the show. Someone played the piano and once in a while Pete would have a show at the Waverly High School. A pretty good crowd would gather there.
The WPKO radio station is no more. It was right along 104 and when the river would get out and get in the station.
In conclusion to my version of the Pete Stulley story he always sang a gospel song at the end of his radio show.
I knew this group very well and went to school with Bill and Dale Wiseman. That has been a long time ago.
This is dedicated to this fine group that I knew well.
Incidentally the cows would come to the barn when they would hear Rovin Cowboy on Saturday evening in the summertime. In the wintertime the cows gave a lot more milk on Saturday night.
I wish I had a picture of this group.
Tyrone Hemry did a great job with the bands that used to play on WPKO Radio Station. Here is my version of the radio station.
Way back in the late 1950s and 1960s we lived on a farm on 335. To help pay the bills we milked around 30 cows and sold Grade A Milk.
In the summer time there was corn to plow, hay to bale, and milk the cows twice a day.
In those days there were a few dairies on 335. Weinrich’s, Mary Fleser who incidentally milked a few cows numbering in the 40s. I always felt sorry for this woman because she couldn’t carry a big milk pail to the milk house. So she would leave the vacuum on and that would keep the lid sealed until she got the milk to the milk house and used a dipper to dip the milk out of the pail and put the milk in the strainer. In those days we shipped milk in cans until the bulk tanks came into the picture.
On up the river was the Stulley farm and they milked cows. Ayrshires and Brown Swiss. Then there was Edward Echard who milked a commeration of cows.
Flesers had a good cowdog and after the cows were milked in the morning, the dog would go to the road. The gates were always opened. One across the road from the pasture and the gate to the lane was always closed. But this dog was smart as a tack.
Laddie was the dog’s name. He was a pure bred collie. He got to where he could open gates and watch for traffic. He would hold the cows to make sure there wasn’t no traffic coming. Then Laddie would herd the cows across the highway to the pasture. Someone had to shut the gate and end the evenings the same routine all over again.
But the cows were left in the barn lot until the next morning.
M.R. Tuck Stulley had three collies and it seemed like in the spring there was always a litter of puppies and they were always pure breds. So I got the idea of getting a puppy and training this puppy to be a cowdog. I got a female out out of the Stulley’s puppies and she started herding cowdogs at an early age. She was doing great until dad up and ran over and killed her. I was really put out. So I went to see Tuck Stulley about getting another puppy. Luck was with me. Tuck had one female left. So I took this young female home and commenced to train her. We named her Tiger.
This young female was doing great until my youngest sister came into the picture. This fool dog took up with my sister. In other words she was a one woman dog. All my sister had to say was “Let’s get the cows in the barn lot and away they would go to get the cows in. In a few minutes the cows would be in the barn lot.
When summer came (like I said before, corn to bake, corn to plow, cows to milk twice a day) school was out for the summer and my sister had other interests. So here laid the collie in the yard and when I came to the house I would say “let’s get the cows in Tiger.” I could probably get more work out of a box turtle. You might as well say Tiger had retired.
The radio comes into the picture.
We always had a radio in the barn in those days. If you had a heifer who just had her calf it seemed like the radio would calm the heifer down.
In the winter time we would mik around four o’clock in the evening and about 6 o’clock in the morning so the cows were put behind the barn to keep the cows off of the pasture. But things were all right in the winter because the cows were close. No problems.
But when summer came look out below.
When the cows were on good grass in the spring they would roam way back to the woods pasture.
The paperwood had been cut off, a fence was built, and the cows could go clean to Barger’s Woods.
There was plenty of pasture back in there and the cows would get their bellies full of grass and didn’t want to come to barn. So after plowin’ corn all day and being dog tired, you still had to go way back in the woods pasture to bring the cows.
I got tired of that nonsense so I devised a plan to get the cows in without havin’ to go get them. So I put a speaker on the side of barn and wired up the speaker to the radio and I was in business.
Now I tried everything to get the cows to come to the barn. Rock and Roll, country, and at that point and time you had good radio stations not like today. So I tried Bluegrass on these cows. I tried Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs’ Foggy Mountain Breakdown. It had a little effect on the cows.
So I tried Bill Monroe’s “Mule Skinner Blues” and the cows came a runnin. But if you were in the field and were a few minutes late and the cows were in the backwoods pasture they wouldn’t come to the barn. Rain or shine so I would have to go to the house and call the radio station WPKO and have them play “Mule Skinner Blues.”
The radio station didn’t mind because they told the radio station why they were playin’ “Mule Skinner Blues” the second time around.
