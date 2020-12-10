As I lay in my bed, I can hear the whistle and other familiar sounds of passing trains moving freight to and from the railway yard in Portsmouth, Ohio. These sounds take me back to when I was a young man riding the rails as a fireman and later as a promoted engineer.
The time was from 1971 until 1986 when I worked the extra board operating trains from one location to another that senior fireman and engineers had turned down. Many a night I would be called to handle trains from Bellevue, Ohio to Portsmouth and back to Bellevue. As engineer, I was creating all those familiar sounds that I now hear in my home located in Bristol Village.
Many people and events can affect your trip as an engineer. Conductors, Yardmasters, Trainmasters and even the driving public at grade crossings contribute to the way the journey or trip is completed. Many times when I got home from a difficult trip, I would go up to the attic to operate my HO model layout. I remember my wife asking me why I was going up stairs and I replied, “Because I am going to do it right.”
For fifteen years I had the opportunity to operate trains averaging one and a half miles long, pulling 10,000 tons of freight, with three 3,000 horse powered locomotives leading the way. I was living out many young children’s dream jobs, but destiny has a way of forcing us to make changes in our life.
Railroading is a very dangerous career. I was in several derailments and struck one semi-truck and four automobiles at grade crossings. These events were not only difficult on me mentally, but also physically. So after being partially paralyzed from the waist down and unable to walk for a year, I was forced to leave my railroad career, enter college, and became a fourth grade teacher.
The next twenty-one years passed uneventfully while teaching fourth graders. As much as I loved that career, one thing never left my soul. I needed to have the feeling of an engine’s throttle in my hand. I knew that I would never have the control of a real train again, but I could control model trains. This is when I located: “The Diamond South of Columbus”.
The time is now 2011 and I had just retired from teaching. In the mail was a post card inviting my wife and me to Bristol Village. I was not ready to move to a retirement facility, but to please my wife I agreed to go to Waverly for a visit. As we toured the village, I located a house at 339 Robin Road that was assigned to the Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club. There were trains inside of O, HO, N, gauge and a G scale layout outside. This place was an old engineer’s dream come true. My mind was changed about moving to a retirement community, but it was two more years until my wife and I were able to relocate to Bristol Village.
In 2013, I joined the Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club. The members, who are now my friends, have continued to expand the inside model train layouts and added 300 feet of track to the outside Garden railroad. I have enjoyed having different model train throttles in my hands. A museum, located at 709 Leisure Lane, was dedicated to the railroad industry in 2018. Now members of the Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club can share information about the railroads that operated in this area.
If you are in the area of Bristol Village, stop by “The Diamond Attraction South of Columbus” and help an old engineer continue his dream of having a throttle in his hand. Better yet, move to Bristol Village and join the Scioto Valley Model Railroad Club and create your own dreams of operating trains on the high rails-just at a smaller scale.
