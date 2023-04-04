Matt's Take

Cincinnati Holiday

Nobody does Opening Day like Cincinnati and I was glad to be able to enjoy another trip down to Great American Ball Park to enjoy all of the pre-game events. Seeing the flood of red through the streets and listening to people talk Reds baseball again was a joy. The parade, the crowd at “The Banks,” the food, and the entertainment leading up to the first pitch makes such a great atmosphere.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments