Editor’s note: Part one of this column was featured in the News Watchman edition from Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Around 498 or 499, maybe even as late as 500 A.D., Pope Gelasius declared February 14 St. Valentine’s Day.
During the Middle Ages, in France and England, it was believed that February 14 was the beginning of birds’ mating season. This helped promote the idea that Valentine’s Day should be linked to romance.
A very popular legend as to the origins of the Valentine Card is that St. Valentine himself sent the first one. While awaiting execution in a Roman prison, as the story goes, he fell in love with a young girl, his jailor’s daughter.
She found Valentine to be so fascinating that despite her father’s disapproval and warnings, she often visited Valentine in his cell. This wasn’t as dangerous as it sounds since Val was shackled to the wall and several burley guards watched.
Okay, I really don’t know that but it’s in all the movies that way.
The day of his execution, he wrote the girl a letter, signed ‘From your Valentine’. That expression is still on almost every “Valentine’s” card to this day. And that’s a lot of cards. More that a billion, second only to the 2.5 billion Christmas cards sent every year.
The oldest known valentine still in existence is a poem written in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans to his wife. Chuck was on the losing end at the Battle of Agincourt between the French knights and the English archers. It is claimed that this battle also was the place of origin of the famous “One finger salute” but, alas, once again that is another story.
The knights lost and Charles was imprisoned in the Tower of London where he penned his poesie d’amour/valentine. Another royal missive that is important to the history of valentines was from old King Henry V.
Seems the king wasn’t real handy with the pen and sentence structure so he hired a writer named John Lydgate to compose a valentine designed to win the favor of Catherine of Valois. It worked and unfortunately she accepted the old boy’s marriage proposal only to lose favor and her head soon after.
That’s where “falling head over heels in love” came from. Then again, I may have made up that last part.
Now for the women’s connection we mentioned earlier. Early in the 18th century, Americans began exchanging hand-made valentines. In the 1840s, Esther A. Howland, a woman, began selling the first mass-produced valentines in America. Nowadays, according to the Greeting Card Association, 85 percent of those one billion Valentine’s Day cards are purchased by women.
The majority, almost 90 percent, of flowers purchased or plucked for this day are given to women. Almost all the candies, and we’re talking hundreds of tons, mostly chocolates, are intended for females.
This is one area, however where the guys actually get in on the goodies. It is estimated that more than 65 percent of Valentine’s Day chocolates are in fact eaten by males. Usually the male that gave the chocolates in the first place!
Valentine’s Day is celebrated in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, France, and Australia and to a lesser degree in many more countries around the world.
