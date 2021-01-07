I don’t know about you, but I don’t remember. It is one of those things that happens, and one does not realize it till someone brings it up.

This article is from the Nov. 28, 1882 edition of Waverly Watchman about an unfortunate train accident at Givens in November of 1882 on the Ohio Southern Railroad (Detroit, Toledo, and Ironton Railroad or D.T.& I. for those of us who have lived while it was in operation). The historic article mentions box cars. Watch the next train you see go by, and see if you see a boxcar.

