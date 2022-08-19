Hardin

This is part two of a three-part series about Loyal, who enrolled in our outpatient hospice service with end-stage lung cancer. Loyal was in his late seventies, thin with silver gray hair combed straight back. His typical dress was khaki pants, a dress shirt and suspenders. He sat with perfect posture, reflective of a man of discipline. Loyal reflected, “I’ve found that life isn’t very interesting without a challenge”. Loyal had owned a wholesale produce company with several trucks and drivers, and in his prime, he’d been a professional boxer in St. Louis. Loyal proudly claimed, “I fought back when you fought every Saturday night for ten dollars a fight.” Loyal added, “I’ve been knocked down but I’ve never been knocked out.”

Pride gave way to despair one day as Loyal admitted that his misplaced pursuit of challenge, of adventure, had cost him his first wife, children and family. He explained, “I wasn’t saved until I was seventy. All my life I looked for challenge in all the wrong places. But I’ve found that there’s nothing like trying to understand the heart, mind and will of God. I get a kick out of it! I only wish I’d known sooner. I’ve learned so much since then but now there’s no one who wants to listen. And I don’t blame them. But knowledge isn’t supposed to be lost; it’s supposed to be passed on.” It was a moment of truth, a moment of decision for me. I told Loyal, “I’m here and I’ll listen. And I promise to pass on whatever I learn.” Since that day I’ve endeavored to pass on what I’ve learned, not only from Loyal, but from other hospice patients and families as well.

