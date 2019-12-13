If you’ve been an Ohio sports fan long enough to experience the seemingly endless cycle from year to year of excitement, disappointment, and everything in between, then this column is for you.
Growing up here, I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve had rooting interests outside the confines of our state (although very few), but there’s always something special about seeing your home state win. I’ve been on the roller coaster ride that is Ohio sports from a young age. Whether you’re a native Ohioan or you’ve settled in from elsewhere, there’s something special about sports in our great state; we have it all. Centered around the Buckeyes in our state’s capital, we have some of the most competitive teams at their respective levels of collegiate athletics right here in our backyard, and we are represented at the professional level in each of the four major sports in America. We watch together through the highs and lows, and stay optimistic, for with each season comes a new beginning, and a new opportunity to prove that we are the best. We often feel that we are underrated, underestimated and undersold, but that doesn’t mean we don’t fight. “Ohio Against the World” is one of our brands and battle cries. We are proud of the place we call home and there are no fans like ours, so let this serve as a mouthpiece for all of us. This is for you, Ohio.
Our state has had its share of victory. Starting with the high level of competition we offer at the high school level, as Ohio produces some of the best high school athletes in the nation each year. The Buckeyes are our proudest collegiate competitor and they have been quite successful in a near 130 years of competition. LeBron brought us that long awaited NBA title he promised with the Cavs. The Reds (5) and Indians (2) have given us World Series Championships, and the Cleveland Browns had success in the early years of NFL football, bringing home 4 NFL Championships in the pre-Super Bowl era. The success of our teams however, is often minimized by the brutal defeat we have suffered for many seasons of poor performance. We don’t need to revisit the lowlights, you know, the missed opportunities when we had good teams, the seasons of tanking for higher draft picks, or perhaps worst of all, the seasons of sheer mediocrity that brought neither a fresh start through drafting or a playoff run. Through all of these highs and lows nonetheless, we remain avid supporters, that’s what makes us the best. The victory, when we finally reach it, is what makes the wait worthwhile.
In this column we want to dive into Ohio sports topics and give you in-depth analysis, arguments and opinions, predictions, and information on your local teams and players. We hope to address a variety of topics throughout each season and provide thought provoking research and opinion on everything you love in the world of sports.
