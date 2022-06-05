A hard to miss plant stands tall in our woods. Venture in. It is not a tree. It also grows on roadsides and in fields. May apples grow in the eastern United States all the way up to southeastern Canada.
Little green umbrellas, these native perennials grow from rhizomes under the ground. The rhizomes create a system of clones, the plants that you see, connected to a central root system. Its Greek name, Podophyllum peltatum, describes the plant well. "Podos" means foot. "Phylum" indicates leaf. "Peltatum" is shield. Put that together, and you have a foot-shaped leaf resembling a shield. Keep in mind that feet come in different shapes and sizes. This foot looks more like a duck's than a human's.
Come March, this early woodland flower appears in forests, stream bottomlands, and pastures. By April, it is obvious. Palmately lobed leaves on long stems give these plants away. Leaves like these with diameters of eight inches or more are hard to find not on broadleaf trees. The lobes of the leaf spread from one point like fingers on our hand. Big patches of circular leaves grow, each one on a stalk attached underneath.
The number of leaves indicates age. Plants with two leaves are older. They have one sizable white, waxy flower. These flowers produce no nectar but do have pollen. Bees, including Bumble, pollinate this flower. Younger plants have one leaf and no flower. Anytime from April to May, a small, green hanging fruit starts to develop if pollination takes place. In June, that fruit will be yellow, wrinkled, and ripe.
This fruit is edible only when ripe, but the rest of the plant is toxic. That includes the seeds inside ripe fruit. The fruit has a sweet, citrus flavor. It is sometimes called wild lemon. That must be why. Some make jam or jelly from it. Touch the leaves, and you may get dermatitis or red, swollen, sore skin. If you do not want that, then it is easy to avoid. Since single-stemmed leaves sometimes reach a foot above the ground, staying away from them should not be hard. However, double-leafed plants can reach heights of 18 inches. It is still fairly easy for most adults to escape while standing or walking near the plants.
Some animals do eat May apple fruit. It is an eastern box turtle favorite. Foxes, coyotes, raccoons, bears, opossums, and squirrels like it too. After consuming the pulp, animals spread seeds through natural dispersal. New populations, when planted in the right habitat, appear. The proper place consists of dappled sunlight or light shade. Soil conditions should be moist to slightly dry. The ground itself is best if rich and loamy. Loamy signifies clay, sand, and humus. Humus is not the chickpea dip found at the grocery store. It is a living part of soil made by decomposition of leaves and more by microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, protozoa, and archaea.
May apple does have some medicinal value. Native Americans and settlers used the roots as a worm expellant and a liver cleanser. Some have used the roots to treat constipation, hepatitis, fevers, and jaundice. Today medical uses include cancer and wart treatments and, topically, for certain skin conditions.
Watch for May apples at this time of the year. By late summer, it will be hard to find. After the fruit appears, the plant becomes dormant and disappears. Next spring they will rise again in the same place and their surrounding area as they spread. May apples are not just another attention-getting plant in our area. They are here for a reason.
