When one searches 'Pike County' online, a plethora of photos can be found. Some of them show a county map; others famed buildings like the government center or the former courthouse in Piketon.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, several of those photos are of the Wagner family: mugshots of Angela, Jake, George III, and George IV.
Growing up in Columbus, and only passing through the county on my way to Portsmouth until last summer, this is the unfortunate headline that popped in my head when I began reading about where I would be working in June 2021.
It is the story that garners attention- albeit unwanted- to our county of 27,089 strong for seemingly all pre-trials. Driving down 2nd Street, you'll know when a Wagner is there as the television trucks will be parked at the courthouse.
When I took this job, I thought my reporting would focus intensely on these trials. After all, they have been called the "Pike County Murders"- a monicker I detest.
Now, as I embark on a new journey, I realize Pike County is much more than this tragedy. What will instead be prominent in my memories are stories of community unity and perseverance.
It was early in my tenure when I heard the story of Ethan Holbert, then a 9-year-old attending Waverly City Schools. Ethan and his family visited The News Watchman office in July 2021, as I recall, where I learned of his fundraising efforts for the new Garnet A. Wilson Public Library Main Branch.
I had worked with youngsters his age as a former summer camp counselor, but Ethan was different from nearly all of them. Sure, he had the excitement common for his age, yet also considerable business prowess and uncanny vocabulary.
His efforts, through opening his own lemonade stand, saw $1,600 heading towards the new branch. It wasn't for the notoriety; he just wanted the new library to be closer to home.
One chilly December Saturday, I strolled along Emmitt Street snapping photos of an ongoing demolition. Cranes and hoses took to the Greenbaum building as onlookers viewed from the other side of the street.
A building that had stood for 140-plus years, it was a bittersweet day as the bricks came tumbling down. A marker from the Ohio-Erie Canal days would be no more, but as officials had said: it was necessary for public safety.
In addition to ensuring safety, a new opportunity came to fruition. The storefront attached to the Greenbaum remains and will become home to the Brass Monkey.
Stories such as these, where community members stepped up for their neighbors are testament to Pike County. This unity is rare and I hope people realize that.
Countless times would I hear of a fundraiser as a family lost their home in a fire, or had a loved one in the hospital.
It was seen all over town when the Waverly boys basketball team made its historical Final Four run. It's seen weekly in Camp Creek Township during its meal and drink pick-up.
We at The News Watchman make it an effort to tell you what's going on in your community- whether it be good, bad, or somewhere in between. This is what true journalism is about: no narratives, only facts.
If you have ever heard the song that asks "Hey, what's going on?" ("What's Up" by 4 Non Blondes), think of us as the answer.
These values have been at the core of Pike County's press dating back to 1831 with The Waverly Democrat. Now, as I depart, I know those will remain.
Advertising Director/General Manager Hilary Miller and Sports Editor Julie Billings will be joined by Bret Bevens, whom I'm sure many of which are familiar.
I am thrilled to see their work telling the stories of this great county. Thank you for allowing me to do the same.
