I have never written much about my dad's side of the family, the Osbornes. These stories were told to me by my grandmother, Eva Osborne Weinrich, and my dad, Wilder Osborne Weinrich. They heard the stories from my great grandfather, Edward Tunsil Osborne, who was born on September 12, 1858, in the mountains of West Virginia (then still part of Virginia). He had 16 brothers and sisters. (Quite a few, don't you think?) But large families were quite common. Many of the young ones made it into adulthood unless the family was struck with an epidemic illness.
I forgot to mention that Edward Tunsil's neighbors called him E.T. because it took too long to say Edward Tunsil. He married Flora Butcher (my great grandmother). She was the daughter of Red Hawk Butcher, who was Cherokee.
I have seen pictures of the Butchers at family reunions, but no dates were on the photos. A lot of the Butchers came to the reunions in full-beaded clothing. Edward Tunsil was always there because he could play the fiddle, and a number of his in-laws could also play music.
Edward Tunsil and Flora Osborne had five children that I know of. They were my grandmother, Eva, Earl, Flora (named after her mother), Cliff and Orvie. Cliff made it to adulthood, but while plowing corn with a team of horses, he was struck by lightning along with the horses. All three were killed instantly.
One spring in the mountains, there was an epidemic of measles. People were dying like flies; sometimes whole families would be dead with nobody to bury them. The epidemic continued to spread like wildfire. E.T. couldn't do much, but he decided to try to help his neighbors because there was only one doctor in the mountains and he couldn't be everywhere at once, so E.T. used some remedies that he knew of to help doctor the sick. To protect himself, he tied a leather string around his neck with a piece of fat meat attached to the leather string. He later told my dad and grandmother that wearing the string with the meat was what saved his life. He said that the germs went to that piece of meat and not into his own body. He saved a lot of his neighbors from dying, and for those who did not survive, he would dig graves for them. Often, he and the preacher would be the only people to attend the funerals.
In the fall of the year when the crops were gathered and the hogs were butchered, E.T. and his neighbors would spend time checking their rifles over. In those days, many men had their own rifles and maintained them in working order. There were always plenty of hound dogs around because just about everyone hunted for raccoons and foxes, sometimes trapping in order to catch them. The pioneers could trade their furs for lead power, salt, pepper, and sometimes sugar. If sugar was not available, they used honey to sweeten their desserts. On occasion, the men would saddle their horses and load supplies on a pack mule to head higher up in the mountains to hunt bear. Taking their hounds, off they went on a great hunting adventure. They might be gone for a couple of months.
The women and kids were left to shift for themselves until the men came back from the hunt. Cows had to be milked, bread had to be baked, and the kids had to be fed. Of course, there were many other chores that had to be taken care of while the men were gone.
When the men got back from the high mountains, the bear hides were cured out and the fat from the bears would be rendered into lard. The bear lard would be used when the pork lard was all gone for the season. My grandma told us that her dad said he remembered his mother making pie crusts from bear fat. The tanned bear hides were used for bed covers and for floor rugs. Some might even be traded for supplies at the general store.
It was a few years later that E.T. decided to move to Ohio. I have never heard what the reason might have been for the move and probably never will know. At any rate, he sold his farm in West Virginia and loaded up his household plunder on the backs of the mules and horses, put all his cattle in a herd, crated up the laying hens, took his hound dogs and headed for the area later known as Po's Run in Ross County, Ohio. Po's Run is near Tar Hollow State Park.
I don't know how long it took Edward Tunsil Osborne to get to Ross County, but I am sure the readers would agree that it would have taken several days to a few weeks to get there. I don't know how many people made up that group of pioneers, but I have been told that my grandmother was only about a week old when they left their home in West Virginia. Her mother, being Cherokee, would have carried her either in her arms or on a cradleboard. Great grandmother rode on a mule with her baby all the way to Ross County. Somehow they managed to make the move, but I do not know the exact year that the journey was made.
When the family got there on the property that they considered their new home, a cabin had to be built, ground had to be cleared and plowed, and fences had to be built.
If the family happened to arrive there in the spring, a garden had to be planted, hens had to be set, and everything else that had to be done to make a place into a home.
Everyone in the family (especially my dad and grandmother) said that Great Grandpa Edward Tunsil Osborne was a person who loved to talk and that he told many tales to his neighbors about his days in West Virginia. One of his neighbors on Po's Run told E.T. that he would make a good auctioneer. With a little training, he became an auctioneer and a good one as he continued farming on the side.
As we all know, time goes on and Edward Tunsil Osborne's family grew up and married and had families of their own. His wife, Flora, passed away and he still continued living in his cabin.
By this time, neighbors were farming his ground. Finally, the old gentleman got to the place that he could not stay by himself, so his children took turns taking him in to care for him.
He was in his 90s when he stayed with our family for a spell. At that time, that family included my dad, mother, sister, and myself. I was five years old when great grandfather came to stay for a spell with us. I remember that he chewed tobacco and had a spittoon in every room of our house. I was fascinated when he did the spitting, and mother said that I went around spitting to be like him. In later years, I took up the habit for real.
Finally, great grandfather's kids took him back to Po's Run to his cabin. My grandmother, who now lived in Dayton, Ohio, and had a job there, hired a family to move in the cabin and take care of him.
It was in the fall that E.T. caught a bad cold. He was 99 years old at the time but kept saying that it would go away. A neighbor offered to take him to Chillicothe to a doctor, but he would not go, nothing doing. One of his neighbors told him to take Ex-Lax to clean himself out and that he would get well. Nobody told the old man how much to take, and I don't know how much he took or even how big the container was that he had, but he did catch pneumonia and never got over it.
A month before his 100th birthday, he passed away in the 1950s. He was buried beside his wife, Flora, in Londonderry, Ohio, in Ross County.
There you have the story of my great grandfather, Edward Tunsil Osborne. In my way of thinking, he was a true pioneer.
NOTE: A good many years ago, my dad and another fellow were working at selling farm bureau memberships in Ross County. Being born in that county, my dad remembered a few of the people with whom he came in contact. Some of those people remembered Edward Tunsil Osborne and his wife Flora when he auctioneered at farm sales all over Ross County. They told dad he would cry the whole sale himself; big or small made no difference. People came from miles around to hear him cry the sale, whether they bought anything or not.
