Way back many years when I was a boy, my family consisted of my dad, mother and my three sisters. We lived on a farm on state Route 335 where dad farmed 247 acres, kept a herd of dairy cows and sold Grade A Milk.

I never had a brother so for a pastime I raised rabbits, ducks, geese, had snakes for pets, and always had hounds, coondogs, or foxhounds. I would have to hunt by myself.

