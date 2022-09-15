Way back many years when I was a boy, my family consisted of my dad, mother and my three sisters. We lived on a farm on state Route 335 where dad farmed 247 acres, kept a herd of dairy cows and sold Grade A Milk.
I never had a brother so for a pastime I raised rabbits, ducks, geese, had snakes for pets, and always had hounds, coondogs, or foxhounds. I would have to hunt by myself.
I remember the corn was ready to pick, and there was a cold snap in the air. I had an old black and tan female hound I called Old Kate. Old Kate was gettin' white around the muzzle, but I managed to raise a litter of pups out of Old Kate way early in February. By fall, they were great big pups with voices on them to match. But they had never been hunted.
Back in those days when you bred a female hound to a good dog, there was usually a stud fee or pick of the litter. The stud dog was a one-eyed black and tan called Buck. He had been a real coondog in his time, and his owner was hoping somehow to get a pup out of Buck that had a nose like Buck and a good mouth from a good female. We were lucky because early that spring Old Kate came into season, and we bred Old Kate to Buck. Sixty-three days later, Old Kate had pups — 10 of them.
Buck's owner got to pick first and I told him to take as many as he wanted. So he took a male and a female. I kept the rest.
When fall came, the pups were big enough to think about taking a hunt with an old seasoned dog that wouldn't trash, which meant that it wouldn't hole a polecat.
One night I took Old Kate and two of her pups Jethro and Ellie May. We walked up the tow path. Dad and I had built a new fence all the way to the Bargers' line. The old covered bridge was still standing, and Old Kate hit a track right along the fence row.
A 35-acre cornfield was far away, and Old Kate lined out the track and since all the trees had been cut into paperwood, there was no place Old Kate could tree a coon. So it ran under the covered bridge and got under the edge of the floor off the old covered bridge. Old Kate knew the coon was there and she let me know. Jethro and Ellie May were puzzled and looked around as if to say, ‘What to do with this creature?’ Old Kate soon showed these two long gangly pups. She started diggin' under the floor of the covered bridge where she could get ahold of the coon and the coon must have smelled pretty rank, but to a coondog that smell smelt like Heaven.
The pups got a whiff and they decided to help their mother, and they did. A lot of old timers always said and I quote, "A young coonhound pup gets a taste of coon blood: that is all it takes in the makings of a good coondog." I don't know about that, but it sure helps. I do know that. To make a long story short, both pups got in on the kill.
It was a great boar coon, and he did a great job. But with three hounds on him, he didn't have a chance.
In those days, fur was worth real good money and there were fur buyers — men like Charley Dixon, Calvin Williams, Frank Lemaster Sr., and Marvin Mallow who lived at Clarksburg. Nowadays fur isn't worth nothing, and we don't have the winters like we used to have. But there are plenty of fur-bearing animals.
