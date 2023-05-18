This story should have been written a long time ago instead of 2023.
This story takes place on the Bob Evans Farm at Rio Grande, Ohio.
Dave DuBois had a yoke of Jersey steers and a covered wagon. He was giving rides to people who were attending the festival. I was never there at the festival but I heard a lot about it.
It was in the fall of the year when this event happened. Bob Evans had a pair of twin calves one of his cousins had and somehow Dave DuBois got involved.
Bob Evans asked Dave DuBois to take these bull calves to Vigo in Ross County where he lived and break them to yoke, break them to voice commands such as "Gee" to turn right, "Haw" to turn left, "Whoa" to stop, and "Back" was to back up so the wagon tongue could be placed in a big ring in the center of the ox yoke.
So the bull calves were clamped, making them steers and dehorned.
Dr. John Allen was Dave's nephew and he dehorned these calves and clamped them.
All winter long Dave and his crew worked these steers with the voice commands so the wagon tongue could be put in the big ring on a yoke.
Now, I will share a little about Dave DuBois and his family.
The DuBois family (as far as I know) always lived around Vigo. Dave DuBois worked construction. Then in later years, he became a full blooded trader.
From what I hear, he would trade for about anything. You name it, Dave had whatever you wanted or where to get it.
Horses and mules were his specialty because back in those days (the early days) all farming and logging was done with horses or mules unless you logged with oxen, and several loggers did. But we won't get into that in this story.
Dave DuBois had three sons: Jerry, Dave Jr. and Paul. Jerry was mainly a bulldozer operator but bought and sold horses, etc. They all worked construction but Jerry liked to trade too. Then there was Buckskin, the best horsebreaker the world has ever known. He had a way with horses and mules and when they were broke anybody could ride or work them.
These to Charolais steers grew and usually with a pair of twins one calf would get bigger than the other. For the smaller calf to catch up in size with the bigger calf, you put the smaller calf on a high protein feed. That way the smaller calf would catch up in size with the bigger steer. However, these calves grew to be the same size. This yoke of steers was traffic broken to be around semis, small trucks and people.
These steers had to be that way or they would probably have run off with the other wagon, hurt themselves or somebody. But all in all, everything turned out alright.
Later on the next fall of the year, it was getting time for the fall festival at Bob Evans Farm. So the covered wagon was packed with food to eat, drinking water, feed for the steers, a few bales of hay, feed troughs, and a big German Shepherd dog went along on this journey, as well as a few buckets for the steers to drink out of.
The exciting day finally arrived. The steers were yoked to the wagon, Dave wife Irene climbed up in the wagon seat, the big German Shepherd jumped into the wagon and the couple was off on their journey to Bob Evans Farm.
They hit the back roads as much as they could to stay out of traffic. When it got pretty close to evening, the DuBoises tried to hit a barnlot where they could spend the night, but if they couldn't, they made sure to stay close to water where the steers could get a drink. Plus at all possible, stop where they could get ice for their coolers plus drinking water for themselves.
People knew the DuBoises were headed to Rio Grande and looked out for the couple.
I probably would say a lot of people invited them in for meals along their journey. By the time the DuBoises got to Rio Grande, these two steers were broken to pull any kind of wagon.
What year this journey happened I have no idea, but it has to be in the 1960s.
All of the DuBoises have passed away and so has Doc Allen.
I was invited to go on this journey and would have had a good saddle mule to have ridden but I had a bunch of heifers coming with their first calves and Doc Allen also was invited to go. But for some reason everyone was calling him to treat and doctor their livestock. But we both talked about the journey. And we both wondered what kind of adventures we would have witnessed.
Now all of the older DuBoises have passed away. Dave, Irene, Jerry, and I'm pretty sure Dave Jr and Paul have also passed away, and as far as I know the one that is left is Buckskin. I have known his right name. But maybe someday I will get to meet him after all of these years, and it has been years.
I have a colored picture that was given to me by Dave DuBois Jr. and most of the photos are in color. One picture is a big yoke of milking shorthorns. They mysteriously died but later were checked and then it was found out that they ate Buckeyes. Buckeyes are poisonous to cattle, as are wild cherry leaves. Both will kill cattle deader than 4 o'clock.
I plan to do a story on the legendary Carl Swainey, the oxen man from Jackson County.
