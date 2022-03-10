Once upon a time there was a man with a dream. His name was John Glenn. Not the John Glenn who orbited the earth sixty years ago. He had dreams, too, of course, but our John Glenn was a farm boy back in the 1920's, growing up in the hills of western Pennsylvania, in a little town called Slippery Rock.
He and his three older brothers attended a rural country school and got into the usual scrapes of young dare-devilish boys. As a young man, John went on to college, first to Wooster in Ohio, and later to McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago. John received a call from Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati to serve as Associate Minister.
That is where his dream began.
John stated, “It is said that an Associate Minister does little preaching, but a lot of reaching! Reaching out into a community, visiting members of a congregation, and ministering to their spiritual needs. Too often I was saddened by finding older, retired persons miserably lonely and isolated from the main stream of life, humiliated because of sharply lowered income or embarrassingly dependent, to some extent, upon sometimes reluctant children. Their plight became a haunting obsession. I prayed often that some door would open so that I could minister more effectively to these neglected elderly.”
A few years later, John was called to the pulpit of Boulevard Presbyterian Church in Columbus. He discovered that many folks—even younger ones—worried about the plight of our elderly people.
The government could help and did, but he felt that the church could do the job with much more concern, care, compassion, and more economically than government.
In June 1961, Rev. Glenn spotted a notice in the Columbus Dispatch that the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) would be auctioning off Bristol Homes, a subdivision in Pike County. John lost no time driving to the little town of Waverly, Ohio, 60 miles south of Columbus to have a look.
He saw 325 unoccupied, neglected houses, but he also saw his dream coming to fruition. He imagined tree lined streets with cozy homes, green lawns, and blooming flowers. He saw a haven where older folks could live secure and independent lives while enjoying an active life style and neighborly fellowship.
But why were these 325 houses sitting there empty in the first place?
We must look back ten years earlier to 1952. That year the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC) was examining possible sites for a giant diffusion plant. Ohio Gov. Frank Lausche and congressional representatives launched their efforts to have the plant located in southeast Ohio—possibly Pike County.
The headlines in August of 1952 announced the news! “Pike County Gets Atomic Plant.” Workers from out of state poured into the area every day. Trailer camps sprouted up overnight as families arrived. Housing was needed for 4,000 anticipated employees.
Over the next three years, developments sprang up providing 875 new homes in the area. Bristol Homes at the east end of Waverly, was among them. But in a few short years, the Atomic plant—with new and improved operating efficiency—no longer needed all those employees.
By spring of 1961, the work force had diminished to 1800. Families began pulling out, and most of Bristol Homes were left empty. John Glenn checked out the abandoned homes and the surrounding area. When he returned to Columbus, his enthusiasm spread rapidly among his friends at Boulevard, and from there to neighboring congregations in Chillicothe, Portsmouth and, of course, Waverly.
Encouraged by a positive response and armed with generous financial support from individuals, churches, and businesses, John and J.B. Wilson, representing Pike County Chamber of Commerce, traveled to Washington D.C. with the required $5,000 earnest money in hand. They offered the winning bid of $680,000.
The Cleveland Plain Dealer stated, “This was $250,000 more than the next highest bid. . .a fact that caused a good Scottish Presbyterian like Glenn to wince. The Waverly News carried the story, “Church Group Acquires Bristol Homes.” Perhaps of general interest to all is the fact that the next highest bid came from the infamous Jimmy Hoffa.
Only days after the FHA awarded Bristol Homes to those southern Ohio Presbyterians, “Ohio Church Residences” (OCR) was officially registered as a non-profit corporation. The Board of Trustees met for the first time in August, 1961. They included businessmen, lawyers and bankers as well as representatives of the four churches involved in Portsmouth, Chillicothe, Waverly, and Columbus.
The Trustees elected officers, established committees and drew up Articles of Incorporation for “this unique experiment in retirement living.” The enthusiasm at that first meeting was contagious.
Committee teams went into action immediately and a month later when the Trustees met for their second meeting, many of the initial concerns had been addressed. They decided to include the Waverly community in their planning by quickly holding a town meeting at the high school; they scheduled a two-week Village Open House starting just six weeks away on Oct. 15.
The meeting at Waverly High School was well received. Mayor William Fleck gave a warm welcome from the community, expressing great pleasure that Bristol Village would be sponsored by Ohio Church Residences, an organization with religious values reflecting those of the Pike County community.
John Glenn assured the audience that the applicants were to be:
1) Financially stable
2) In reasonably good health
3) Affiliated with a church of any denomination
He added that the FHA and OCR had already anticipated a need for an activity center and that it would be larger than required in order to accommodate special events and activities with our neighbors in Pike County on land donated by the Waverly Business Association.
Our relationship with the community-at-large was cemented. With the Open House only weeks away, a flurry of activity took place. Trustees and their wives appeared every day getting the two houses at 200 and 202 Wendy Lane refurbished and tastefully decorated.
More than 2,000 people flooded the Village on opening day, Oct. 15, 1961. They came from as far away as Massachusetts, and some applied for residency immediately. The good citizens of Waverly opened their hearts to the fledgling community, volunteering their time to be hosts and hostesses.
The James Haldanes lived in their privately owned home on Third Street just across from the Village office. During the many months when there was no money to pay a staff, Mrs. Haldane volunteered in the office, accepting applications and welcoming newcomers.
Her husband James, a skilled craftsman, provided expertise in partition removal and many other remolding chores. Progress slowed a bit during the winter months, but enthusiasm never waned.
Harry and Elizabeth Gurney, members of John Glenn's Boulevard congregation, moved to the Village to become its first director and secretary. The “red letter day” arrived 60 years ago on June 28, 1962, when representatives of the FHA and the OCR, along with John Glenn, signed the deed.
Papers were also finalized for the FHA loan to cover two major debts, $250,000 for the rehabilitation of the Village and $250,000 to construct an activity center. John Glenn accepted the full time position as Executive Director of OCR in August 1962.
Bristol Village—the first of its kind in the United States—was off and running.
This article is from a script, “It Glitters! It's Gold,” written by Jean Sydow, a former Bristol Village resident, with her History Resource Team who held many “Think Tank” meetings with people who had been here long enough to have a storehouse of memories.
