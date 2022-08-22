Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes column head format newest

Mike Milam saw a need. Low-maintenance landscaping would save time and money. It would combine an educational opportunity with a spot to walk and relax in nature. With the help and approval of others, his vision is coming to fruition.

For 18 years, Mike has mowed four of five acres on the First Presbyterian property. At 77 years of age, he started looking for an alternative. Through his research, he settled on a solution. Create a pollinator habitat. The answer that he found involves working with community leaders and businesses.

NN39 - Presbyterian Pollinators - sign

Thanks to TRUGREEN’s first herbicide application, non-native grass has already died where native grassses & wildflowers will take their place next year.
NN39 - Presbyterian Church

Waverly's First Presbyterian Church is a church seeking to serve the community while saving time and money at the same time. 

 
NN39 - Presbyterian Church Sign

A local church with a vision for the future

