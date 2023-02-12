Way back a few years ago (when I was a little bit younger than I am now), I went to work for a feedmill in Lucasville. I was hired primarily to crack the corn, bag the shelled corn, and make wild birdfeed. Incidentally, wild birdfeed was a big seller because people like senior citizens would feed the birds year round. Also, I would make other feeds that couldn't make the grade over at the big mill.

I enjoyed working at that feedmill and have many fond memories of working there. Incidentally, I had a radio that I kept on one station and it was all bluegrass music which I enjoyed very much and still do today.


