Way back a few years ago (when I was a little bit younger than I am now), I went to work for a feedmill in Lucasville. I was hired primarily to crack the corn, bag the shelled corn, and make wild birdfeed. Incidentally, wild birdfeed was a big seller because people like senior citizens would feed the birds year round. Also, I would make other feeds that couldn't make the grade over at the big mill.
I enjoyed working at that feedmill and have many fond memories of working there. Incidentally, I had a radio that I kept on one station and it was all bluegrass music which I enjoyed very much and still do today.
One morning I was back on my side of the mill, and incidentally everything had to be weighed in 50-pound bags, sewed and tagged, and put on the floor to sell. Plus I had to wait on the people who came out of the office to get feed. I did this to feek people off of the mill mens' back when they were busy with grindings.
One morning the boss came back to where I was working and said to me, "Wild Bill" (that was what he always called me) and he says to me, "As you know I hired a woman to go over in Kentucky and sell feed to the farmers who didn't have a way to get their feed and would gladly pay a small fee to get their feed delivered to their farms or small town country stores."
The woman had a good day because she had sold a load of feed to a Kentucky farmer by the name of Zeke Jones. He lived in a holler called Tater Patch Holler. The saleswoman said Tater Patch Holler was easy to find but she gave directions on how to get there. I was given a list of what kind of different feed Zeke Jones was getting.
The boys came out of the office and said to me, "Wild Bill, I am going to get George Ross to help you get the feed ready and he will help load the feed and he is going with you to Kentucky.
Let me tell you about George. He was a good worker, dipped snuff, and if I could get one word out of him, I had to congratulate myself. But like I said, George and I worked good together and it took about a day to get this load of feed on the truck and you talk about a load of feed. You couldn't have got another grain of feed on the truck.
George and I were proud of ourselves, and our boss was too. He came out with the bill and the woman who sold the load of feed said good luck. So we checked the oil and went down to the filling station and gassed up the truck and we were soon on our way.
We had a real good load of feed on, and in fact, we were sort of overloaded. But we clipped along at a pretty good clip but couldn't drive real fast, but everytime the wheels turned we were both getting closer to Kentucky.
George never said a word for a long time. Just sat back and dipped his snuff. All at once we came to a pretty rough road. George perked up and said to me, "Old Man, where are we?"
Why I was called "Old Man" is fairly simple. I was the oldest employee at the feedmill. I told George I didn't know, but at least he was talking to me. There was no place to turn the truck around. We kept going. Pretty soon we saw a man plowing with a mule. George says, "Maybe this fellow can help us. So I stopped the truck."
The old man said, "Whoa, John." He pushed the breaking plow over to the left and said, "Can I help you fellows?" George beat me, and says to the old fellow, "We are looking for Tater Patch Holler, can you help us? Do you know where it is?"
The fellow says to George, "See that road there that this truck is sitting on? You are on Tater Patch Holler."
George was eyeing the mule and the old fellow said, "You like my mule, son?"
George said, "Yes, I sure do," and the fellow said, "Plow round the field. But before you do, have some of my twist-tobacco and give John (the mule) a chaw, and here is one for you too."
The old fellow added, "I trained this mule to work and chew tobacco and the whole nine yards but I could never teach John to spit."
George made three rounds with John and looked at me and said to me, "Have you ever plowed with a mule?" And I said, "Many times."
So the fellow gave me two twists of tobacco and we were off. I plowed three long rows, and I finally agreed John was the best plow mule I had ever plowed with. You could work him without lines and you used voice commands only: gee to the right, haw to the left, whoa to stop, and back was to back up.
Like I said, this mule was well trained and he knew his stuff. Plowing with a mule brought back a lot of good memories. And if you ever want to go riding, get a riding mule (if you can find one).
The fellow looked at his watch and said, “It is almost dinnertime, and I would say Zeke's wife will have dinner about ready to set on the table.”
I told this fellow (incidentally we found out that he was Zeke's first cousin Jeb) that we brought our lunch with us. Jeb says to us, "There is a rule over here in Kentucky. If the farmer asks you to put your feet under his table at dinner time, do it or you will offend him and his family."
Before we left, we gave Jeb two caps, which pleased him very much. He made this remark, "The next time you come in Tater Patch Holler, it is me and Maw's turn to feed you boys. I will be ordering some stuff before too long, so be ready to set your feet under our table and eat."
The second part of this story will continue in the Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 edition of the Pike County News Watchman. It is also available for reading at newswatchman.com/comment .
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.