Carlos enrolled in our outpatient hospice services when he was eighty-two years old with end stage lung cancer. Carlos was a retired New Boston steel mill supervisor with over forty years of service. It was obvious that it was still in his blood; because he gained momentum every time he talked about his career. One of Carlos’ last positions was transportation superintendent.

Carlos’ interest in heavy equipment surfaced at an early age. Carlos reflected, “When I was two, I tried to lie down between the streetcar rails. I wanted the streetcar to run over me so I could see what was underneath it. It was fascinating to me! I still think there was enough clearance; it wouldn’t have crushed me!” I can see why Carlos became a transportation superintendent; but I also understand why his mother tethered him to the backyard clothesline with a dog leash.


