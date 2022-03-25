This story is the first in a three-part series on Piketon history, which was taken from the July 1969 National Registry of Historic Places Inventory. The text in italics follows.
The Pike County community of Piketon may claim to be Ohio's most historically unfortunate town.
Throughout much of the last century the city was subjected to what a Chillicothe newspaper has called "A Strange Fatality." Natural calamity and human chicanery were the causes of the disease.
In 1815 three commissioners appointed by the Ohio General Assembly selected the site of Piketon for the seat of the newly created county. The site seemed ideally suited for a thriving county capital. The valley bottom-land was fertile albeit occasionally flood-washed, and was a tangle of natural growth. The ague plagued early settlers, as it did in other valley communities. The river, however, was seasonally navigable for flatboats giving the town access to Ohio Valley markets. The community struggled to erect by 1820 a simple, brick courthouse. In 1838 the town could count six stores, two taverns, one tannery, and 70 dwellings, housing 400 inhabitants.
Piketon's troubles began in earnest in the 1820s. Preliminary alignment of the Ohio and Erie Canal was set through or near the town. The waterway would link Cleveland and the lakes to Portsmouth and the Ohio River. But Piketon's founder and most prosperous merchant, Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, Robert Lucas, had the canal routed through Waverly, Jasper, and - not so incidentally -- Lucas's own farm.
In 1829, a movement was launched to move the county seat to Waverly, to the north. From that day onward, Waverly residents conspired to impede every public improvement which might have come to Piketon. Building a bridge across the river was thwarted until 1880. Two rail lines slated to serve Piketon in the 1850s were deliberately or accidentally denied the town.
Piketon's prestige was further damaged in 1844 when fire ravaged the courthouse, burning many of the official county records. While the physical damage was repaired by a new facility, the town's claim on the county seat was weakened.
The county's first newspaper was founded at Waverly, not Piketon, in 1830. Piketon retaliated with a sheet of its own, the Hickory Sprout.
I will be continuing in another addition more from the July 1969 National Registry of Historic Places Inventory.
