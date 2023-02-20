There are Carpenter bees, and there are small carpenter bees. Small carpenter bees look like ants with wings. They are common but often overlooked due to their size. These bees belong to Genus Ceratina.
According to Bees in Your Backyard authors Joseph S. Wilson and Olivia Messinger Carril, Ceratina is Greek for ‘horned’. Frenchman Pierre Latreille, known as “the prince of entomology” during his lifetime, was the first person known to classify arthropods. Bees, being insects, fall in to this category. Latreille gave small carpenter bees their genus name in 1802. When he saw their male antennae, they made him think of horns.
Small carpenter bees are common. Over 300 species exist. In North America, scientists have identified 71 species. In the United States and Canada, experts have found about 20. About 30% of North America’s total bee species nest above the ground. Small carpenter bees build nests in gardens, meadows, prairies, old fields, and wooded areas. Some species are subsocial. They will nest near one another. A few species are eusocial. That means that they share some nesting duties.
When looking for nesting material, Ceratina bees look for pithy stems or hollow twigs. Roses, sumac, teasel, elderberry, or old wood would be choice nest sites. Vertical stems are to their liking. These solitary cavity nesters cannot chew through hard outer wood. Instead, the females search for a broken or damaged stem. An opportunistic opening, created by another boring insect, would also do. Females chew and remove pith (the white tissue lining the inside of a stem or twig) from plants.
In this way, she creates a place for food and her babies. She puts pollen and nectar at the bottom. Then she lays her eggs inside this tunnel, one on top of the others. She separates each cell using compact stem pith shavings. The oldest eggs are the farthest down in the stem nest. Hatching first, the oldest emerging bee will move its siblings (still pupating larvae) out of the way as it climbs to the top. Its outside world debut can take several days because of this.
Some females overwinter in stems. These females stay with their brood until they are old enough to live on their own. She becomes an entrance guardian that protects her offspring against parasitoids. This mother may die in winter if conditions are harsh. Even then, her body stays put to block outside intruder nest access. Some survive winter. One species, Ceratina nigrolabiata, exhibits biparental care. Males live in nests and act as guards. They might prevent ants from coming into the nest. This lets these females look for food. Males are not usually the fathers of protected offspring. If they leave a nest, another male may take their place. Males that stay longer are more likely to be paternal.
Small carpenter bees have some interesting mating habits. Some Ceratina females take part in parthenogenesis or genetic cloning. These females, without mating, can lay eggs and rear females. In most other bee species, bee eggs produced without mating hatch into males. Female Ceratina dallatoreana and Ceratina acantha can produce male and female offspring without mating. How do they do that? Polyandrous females of some Ceratina species mate with several males. For some time, they can store sperm in their spermatheca, a body organ used to store and release sperm.
People mistake small carpenter bees for sweat bees. They are very small, 1/10 to 3/10 of an inch in length. These little bees are blue, blue-green, or black. Their bodies are shiny, slender, and mostly hairless. Females have pollen-carrying hairs on their back legs. Their abdomens are shield-shaped. Many males display yellow or white markings on their faces. This marking looks like an upside-down “T”. Most females have a vertical bar on the middle lower half of their faces. Their long tongue lets them get pollen from simple and complex flowers. Its length also allows them to reach nectar in complex flowers. If their tongues were shorter, they would not be able to do that.
Carpenter bees, the large ones with shiny abdomens, can damage buildings. They are not close relatives of small carpenter bees. Small carpenter bees do not damage buildings. They pollinate flowers. These polylectic bees gather pollen from flowers of many plant species in multiple families. That makes them generalists, not specialists. The hard workers visit flowers from early spring to fall. Activity peaks in spring and summer. They often prefer flowers in the Aster family.
To help these small carpenter bees, provide the things that they need in your yard. Let perennial flower stems remain until spring. When that season arrives, cut the previous season’s stems but leave 15” of stalk stubble. Choose plants for your garden or yard with varied stem diameters, both hollow and solid. Do not use pesticides, insecticides in particular, especially on flowering plants. If you would like to do more, provide logs and drill holes in them. These little woodworkers could use our help.
Family Apidae, Genus Ceratina (found in Pike County 2020 Bee Survey): Ceratina calcarata (spurred ceratina), Ceratina dupla (doubled ceratina), Ceratina strenua (nimble ceratina), Ceratina dupla/strenua (interbreeding), Ceratina mikmaqi
