Rebecca Thomas - Nature Notes

There are Carpenter bees, and there are small carpenter bees. Small carpenter bees look like ants with wings. They are common but often overlooked due to their size. These bees belong to Genus Ceratina.

According to Bees in Your Backyard authors Joseph S. Wilson and Olivia Messinger Carril, Ceratina is Greek for ‘horned’. Frenchman Pierre Latreille, known as “the prince of entomology” during his lifetime, was the first person known to classify arthropods. Bees, being insects, fall in to this category. Latreille gave small carpenter bees their genus name in 1802. When he saw their male antennae, they made him think of horns.


NN49 - Doubled Ceratina

doubled ceratina (Ceratina dupla)
NN49 - Nimble Ceratina

nimble ceratina (Ceratina strenua)
NN49 - Spurred Ceratina

Spurred Ceratina
NN49 - Genus Ceratina

Genus Ceratina

