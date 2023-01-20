As a physician and a man of faith, I believe that life begins at conception. No matter how weak or small, all human life is deserving of basic dignity and respect. I am committed to caring for life from the womb to the grave, for both the unborn and their mothers.
Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, our nation saw an increase of violence, intimidation, and vandalism against pro-life organizations. Violence as a form of protest is completely and totally unacceptable in a civil society. The Department of Justice should prosecute criminals that threaten and attack those who work in our courts, pregnancy centers, churches, and civic organizations. I will stand up against this political violence and am proud to join my colleagues in passing a resolution condemning these attacks against pro-life organizations.
Additionally, I joined my colleagues in a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) questioning their recent rule change that broadens the availability of dangerous abortion pills to retail pharmacies and mailboxes across the country. Mifepristone is a dangerous drug that, used in combination with misoprostol, will block the hormones needed for a fetus to survive in the womb and then cause contractions leading to the expulsion of a dead child.
Finally, I supported H.R. 26, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, on the House Floor this week to ensure children who survive an attempted abortion get access to the same life-saving medical care any other child would receive. From a medical perspective, doctors must prioritize their patient’s health. By refusing care to babies born alive during an abortion, we are abandoning our humanity.
We must celebrate life for the gift that it is; a gift to walk this world, to wake up every morning, to work hard, to live with integrity, to discover what we’ve been created to do. Being for life is not only about advocating for policies on a government level; it’s also about being for life on a human level, and I will continue protecting life at every stage.
