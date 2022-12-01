Hardin

Phyllis was eighty years old when she enrolled in our outpatient hospice program with lung cancer. Phyllis, her husband, Floyd, and their six children lived an adventurous life. They lived in Xenia, Ohio for five years; owned and operated a grocery store in Wilmington, Ohio until it burned down; moved to Phoenix, Arizona and then operated a “Stuckey’s” roadside service station-restaurant in the desert between Las Angeles and Los Vegas.

It’s Phyllis’ family’s pilgrimage to Phoenix that is the focus of this story. Here’s Phyllis: “We moved to Arizona because Pam had spinal meningitis. She was around three-years-old at the time. She was susceptible to colds and infections so the doctor told us that we needed to move her to a better climate. We stored our furniture and took what money we had and headed to Arizona, all seven of us in a station wagon. We had five kids at the time, from age two to twelve, and a little dog. All we had with us was our clothes. We didn’t know anybody in Phoenix and when we got there, we stopped at a small hotel to stay the night. When we told the manager our story he said, ‘I have a house just for people like you. It has everything you need. It’s fully furnished.’”


