You are a grandparent – nothing can compare with the boundless love that a grandparent feels for their grandchild.
We are no longer limited by the need to juggle work, home, school and raising children into mature, self reliant adulthood. The gift of grandchildren is one of life’s greatest blessings. But life doesn’t always deliver its blessings in the package we expect.
The diagnosis of autism is, for many, a jolt into a new world; one that many have not even heard of or at least have no knowledge. Grandparents have a unique role in the lives of their grandchild who has autism spectrum disorder. Even if you live far away or have your own challenges, you can still be an important source of support, guidance, connection, advocacy and love.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder. It affects how children interact and communicate with others. The disorder is called a spectrum disorder because children can be anywhere on the autism spectrum. The grandparent-grandchild relationship is an important one as being second only in importance to the parent-child relationship. The value of this relationship to both the grandparent and the grandchild is becoming increasingly recognized.
Psychiatrist Arthur Kornhaber stated that, “the emotional attachment between grandparents and grandchildren has been described as unique in that the relationship is exempt from the psycho-emotional intensity and the responsibility that exists in parent-child relationship. The love, nurturance, and acceptance which grandchildren have found in the “grandparent-grandchild relationship” confers a natural form of social immunity on children that they cannot get from any other person or institution."
Unfortunately, many grandparents have experienced more of a disconnection from their autistic grandchild. So, the following tips may help you lovingly reconnect with your grandchild:
1. Expect the unexpected – be prepared: Having a child with autism, you never know when something will throw them into a major meltdown. It can happen when you least expect it. Uncontrollable tears and yelling…this is typical of children on the autism spectrum. So we roll with the flow as best we can soothe with the words and actions that work the best in the situation and generally get our grandchild out of that space. Humor and making it a game occasionally works. It’s best to have your “go to” bag of remedies ready in case an unexpected “crisis” develops.
2. Change what you can and let the rest go (using the Serenity Prayer): There have been many times that you may have wanted to offer your opinion on everything from the food being offered, to the vitamins they are taking or not taking, to their bedtime habits or potty training. Most of the time we need to work at keeping our mouths shut, because ultimately, we have no control over any of these things. Worrying about it all doesn’t do us any good, nor would it improve our relationship with our kids. But if we want a good relationship and want to keep spending time with our grandkids, we need to be very careful about offering our opinions. We should concentrate on what we can do when they are with us. Our ultimate desire is to have a close and loving relationship with the parents and our grandchildren. So sometimes, you just have to let it go…
3. Savor the moments and make memories: Your grandchild may not be particularly affectionate. You may have to patiently wait for kisses and hugs. Sometimes you have to make a game of the situation and accept the half- hug or sometimes a kiss. What we have learned is to stop, breathe and just take in the moment when your grandchild is snuggled, and consider it a memory you can cherish. They’re unstoppable giggling fits may make you giggle, too. An offhand quirky remark you are not expecting can be another memory. These are memories one can tuck away to be savored later, especially when they are having a bad day or are stuck in a melt-down mode. You can call upon these memories and remember the sweet little rascal they can be.
It can be challenging to interact with a child or grandchild with ASD. But it is one of the most important things you can do to help that child learn. Research shows that early, frequent, and loving involvement of family members is one of the best ways to help children with ASD. Remember, it takes a village to raise a child with autism. The role of grandparents cannot be overstated. As a grandparent, your ability to embrace your grandchild and support his or her parents is perhaps the most essential gift you can offer your family.
For parents facing the challenges of raising a child with autism, the burden is emotional, physical, financial and social. Parents need family to help them with the responsibility. Grandparents have the power to make life more manageable for both their children and their grandchild.
As a loving Grandparent, you will be empowered to be the best you can be. And that is priceless!
