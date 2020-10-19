Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is partnering with the Pike County Health Coalition and Pike Healthy Lifestyle Initiative (PHLI) to encourage local students to develop healthy eating habits with the My Plates Program.
Fluor-BWXT’s recent $1,000 donation to the My Plates Program will provide a special portion plate and nutritional information to every third-grade student in Pike County. The plates are divided into suggested serving sizes, making it easy for the students to visualize what a healthy meal of proteins, whole grains, fruits and vegetables looks like.
“This is a great initiative that reaches so many children in our community,” said JD Dowell, Site Project Director. “We are happy to support this effort to encourage a healthier lifestyle among children and their families.”
“Healthy habits that start at a young age lead to healthier futures,” said Nichole Smith, President, Pike County Health Coalition. “It’s important to help these kids develop these habits now so they can make better choices as they grow up.”
