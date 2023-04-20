Out of the blue laying on the couch taking a Sunday afternoon nap, my experience or I should probably say, our experience, with a mimeograph machine came to mind. Probably anyone younger than 50 years old does not even have any idea of their existence.
Back about 1970, my wife took on the job of doing the church bulletins. This, of course, was pre-expensive copy machines. One would type a stencil that then would be placed on the drum of the machine. The stencil would let the ink through where the letters were typed, and thereby in our case, the bulletins could be printed. As I recall, one dare not make a mistake in typing as I don’t remember any way to correct the stencil.
At the time, we lived in the second house. It was yellow, past the cemetery on state Route 220, coming into Waverly. The house is now gone. There was a small basement where we kept the mimeograph machine, and that was my job Friday or Saturday night to print the bulletins on the mimeograph machine after Donna had typed up the stencil. I believe it looked something like the picture included. That house was owned by Mr. Adams who ran a Dry Cleaning business and lived next door.
The other photo is the building that was Adams Dry Cleaning. It was located behind the courthouse and has had several different uses. At one time, it was the Old German School. For a while, the county commissioners let the Pike County Genealogy and Historical Society use it as an office. I believe the society was the last to use it before it was torn down.
Pike County Genealogy and Historical Society meets the third Saturday of the month at 11 a.m. down stairs at the Waverly Library except November and December.
