My parents retired to a 90-acre farm in central Missouri in 1980. It was a great little farm where they developed a herd of cattle and grew a big garden. When I visited, we would take a walk out into the fields just about every evening to look at the animals and the pastures and small patches of woodlands.
Sometime around 1985 the local Rural Electric Cooperative needed to run a new high voltage line through their farm, so some trees needed to be removed. A couple of the trees were fairly good size black walnut trees with nice straight trunks.
My father asked the REC people to leave the large trunk pieces whole. He got several logs, six to eight feet in length, that he was able to transport to a local Amish sawmill where they were rough-cut into boards a little over an inch in thickness. There was no cost for this as the Amish took part of the wood for their effort. The boards were then transported back to the farm where they were stacked and stickered in an unused outbuilding that had a good roof that kept the boards dry.
There the boards stayed, slowing drying over the years. There were probably thirty boards from five to ten inches wide, mostly free from knots. My mother passed away in 1995 and by 1997 my father decided to sell out and move to our house in Kettering, Ohio’ to look after it while we were overseas for two years.
We loaded up the black walnut boards and stacked them in the garage of our house. During those two years, Dad started to use some of the black walnut boards. The wood had been air drying for about 17 years and was really easy to work. He made many small wooden items in the tiny shop attached to the garage during the two years we were gone.
He loved to make things to give away. It’s hard to tell how many pencil holders and drink coasters he made and gave away from those black walnut boards, or how many jar openers he made from pieces of meat-saw blades and oak boards. The black walnut was just not strong enough for the jar openers. Once word spread about how well the jar openers worked, everyone in the neighborhood wanted one and Dad was happy to keep producing them.
When we returned to Ohio in 1999, Dad consented to live with us. We bought a larger house in Kettering, in a wooded area away from a busy street. During that first year after we moved, Dad and I built a sizable shop complete with a wood burning stove. There he spent countless hours building things to give away and to make living in the new house easier.
Slowly the black walnut boards were being used. His biggest project was a small table with shelves and one drawer that was right beside the recliner in his TV room. It was all made from the black walnut boards and had a rich, dark chocolate finish.
My father passed away in 2007 and we moved to Bristol Village in 2013. The ever-smaller stack of black walnut boards came with us.
When growing up, I spent a lot of time watching my father work with wood in his workshop. I learned a lot from watching and working with him. Dad decided to build a full-size pool table when I was a freshman in high school. It took weeks to gather the mahogany boards and slate table surface from suppliers in Kansas City, but the table was a centerpiece for me, my brother and our friends for many years.
I have been an amateur woodworker since high school. Over the years I have made many things, including some furniture pieces, mainly from oak and cherry. In retirement I have continued to make furniture and other items in the woodshop in Bristol Village, but I never really tried to make anything from the black walnut. Finally, a couple of years ago, I decided to make a large sewing cabinet. The black walnut seemed to be the perfect wood to use. The boards were now over 30 years old and wonderful to work with. As it came together, I felt a real sense of connection to my parents and to the farm back in Missouri. It brought memories of walking with my family down into the pasture by the little creek where the trees were located. We watched the cattle grazing in the evenings while their dog, Daisy, and their cat, Tom, played with each other. I remembered the joy of driving back to the farm for Thanksgiving and Christmas and other times when they lived on the farm. We always made a point to go out to the building where the black walnut boards were stored to see how they were doing and to think about what they might become.
There are still three or four of the black walnut boards waiting to become something, and I’m sure that in the next few years they will be used. As I cut, build and sand wherever these boards become, I am sure that fond memories of how these black walnut boards connect me to Missouri, a farm and my parents will follow me around the shop as I work.
