Insurance can be complicated at times and consumers aren’t always sure where to turn for help. While insurance companies and agents play a pivotal role providing financial protection products and supportive services, the Ohio Department of Insurance is another option consumers can rely on when they have questions or concerns about their insurance.
One of the largest government consumer protection agencies in the state, last year the department saved or recovered $33 million for consumers helping them resolve insurance disputes, realize suitable coverage options, and identify financial assistance programs. Direct service to consumers is a major focal point, but the department also protects consumers in a regulatory capacity closely overseeing insurance companies and agents, along with other facets of the insurance industry.
One of the services available to consumers is the opportunity to file an insurance complaint. The department receives complaints related to such issues as claim denials, coverage disputes, and sales practice inconsistencies that it reviews on behalf of the consumer. The department will investigate if the insurance company appropriately handled the issue and can actually assist consumers in obtaining benefits due. Last year, 5,614 complaints were made to the department with claim denial and health insurance the leading reason and coverage type, respectively.
Another service the Ohio Department of Insurance champions for consumers is a health insurance appeals process. If your health insurance benefits have been denied or you disagree with your health insurer’s decision regarding your benefits you have the opportunity to appeal the decision. You can request an appeal through your health plan to dispute the way your claim was handled.
The Ohio Department of Insurance is a free, unbiased resource looking out for Ohio insurance consumers. Contact the department if you have an insurance question or complaint at 800-686-1526 or at 800-686-1578 for help with Medicare. Information and services, including filing an insurance complaint, are also available at www.insurance.ohio.gov
