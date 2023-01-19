Hardin

The first time I met Dr. Darrell was in December of 2013; after my heart attack, and before my open-heart surgery. He walked into my room in the Cardiac Care Unit, introduced himself and sat down with me and my wife, Susie, and reviewed the results of my cardiac cath. He showed us a diagram of the eight or nine heart blockages, and candidly informed me, “Every vessel in your heart is diseased; but I’ll do everything I can for you.” He mapped out possible routes for my four-way by-pass and declared, “But that’s a decision I’ll have to make; and I’ll make that decision when I get in there.” Dr. Darrell’s candor and temper inspired me with a sense of trust. I felt like my heart was in good hands.

The next time I saw Dr. Darrell I was being wheeled down the hallway to surgery. He was standing on the right side of the hallway in his scrubs. As they wheeled me past him, he said, “It’ll be alright.” And then I heard him call to the surgical brigade that was transporting me, “Hold up a minute!” He walked up to the side of the gurney and said, “I want you to know that this isn’t something that I routinely do, but I feel like we need to pray.” Can you think of more comforting words to hear before open-heart surgery? I thank God that Dr. Darrell was willing to step out of his comfort zone that morning.


